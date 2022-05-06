Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer
Sport

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer

AN INVESTAGATION into Conor McGregor’s alleged assault on a famous Italian DJ may take up two years, claimed the victim's lawyer.  

The Crumlin native is reported to have punched Francesco Facchinetti(42) in the face and allegedly broke his nose, while visiting Rome last October.  

An investigation is said to be ongoing according to the legal team of Facchinetti’s. 

The UFC fighter travelled to Rome last year to baptise his five-month-old son Rian at the Vatican. 



 

Facchinetti is best known for presenting Italian X-Factor and has also featured a judge on the country's version of The Voice.  

The Italian claimed the attack by the former two time weight UFC champion was 'unprovoked and unexpected”. 

The Dj claimed that 10 witnesses, his friends and bodyguards saw the incident at the time.  

An official complaint was filed with the Italian police three days later. 

The Dj has also stated that even €10million won't force him to withdraw the complaint made against the Dubliner.  

According to The Star Facchinetti’s lawyer Matteo Sergio Calori said the Italian police’s investigation could “take up to two years,” and all they can do is wait.  

“The preliminary investigations under Italian law could take up to two years,” Matteo Sergio said yesterday. 

He added he doesn’t know what stage the investigation is at and all they can do is wait. 

“All Italian investigations are secret, therefore we can’t do anything else, but wait” he said. 

McGregor could face from three months to three years in prison in Italy if he is charged and convicted of the assault. 

The country also uses fines along with imprisonment as a form of punishment. 



 

See More: Conor Mc Gregor, UFC

Related

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor should take a warm-up fight before facing UFC big guns
Sport 1 week ago

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor should take a warm-up fight before facing UFC big guns

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Khabib Nurmagomedov joked with Vladamir Putin over Conor McGregor cage brawl in 2018
Sport 1 month ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov joked with Vladamir Putin over Conor McGregor cage brawl in 2018

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nate Diaz tells Conor McGregor that the won't refight him 'until he grows his leg back'
Sport 2 months ago

Nate Diaz tells Conor McGregor that the won't refight him 'until he grows his leg back'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action
Sport 3 hours ago

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup
Sport 4 hours ago

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism
News 7 hours ago

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism

By: Connell McHugh

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night
Sport 7 hours ago

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Counting begins in Stormont Assembly election
News 8 hours ago

Counting begins in Stormont Assembly election

By: Connell McHugh