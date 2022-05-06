Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer

AN INVESTAGATION into Conor McGregor’s alleged assault on a famous Italian DJ may take up two years, claimed the victim's lawyer.

The Crumlin native is reported to have punched Francesco Facchinetti(42) in the face and allegedly broke his nose, while visiting Rome last October.

An investigation is said to be ongoing according to the legal team of Facchinetti’s.

The UFC fighter travelled to Rome last year to baptise his five-month-old son Rian at the Vatican.



Famous Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of attacking him: ‘I took a punch for no reason’ https://t.co/ziJJfjntyl — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 17, 2021



Facchinetti is best known for presenting Italian X-Factor and has also featured a judge on the country's version of The Voice.

The Italian claimed the attack by the former two time weight UFC champion was 'unprovoked and unexpected”.

The Dj claimed that 10 witnesses, his friends and bodyguards saw the incident at the time.

An official complaint was filed with the Italian police three days later.

The Dj has also stated that even €10million won't force him to withdraw the complaint made against the Dubliner.

According to The Star Facchinetti’s lawyer Matteo Sergio Calori said the Italian police’s investigation could “take up to two years,” and all they can do is wait.

“The preliminary investigations under Italian law could take up to two years,” Matteo Sergio said yesterday.

He added he doesn’t know what stage the investigation is at and all they can do is wait.

“All Italian investigations are secret, therefore we can’t do anything else, but wait” he said.

McGregor could face from three months to three years in prison in Italy if he is charged and convicted of the assault.

The country also uses fines along with imprisonment as a form of punishment.