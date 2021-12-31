Denis J Hickie, the former Ireland player passes away

FORMER IRELAND player Denis J Hickie has passed away after a period of illness. Hickie won six caps in the 1970s for his country

Hickie played with his brother Tony at St Mary’s College and won the Leinster School Senior Cup in 1961. He was also part of the dominant era for St Mary’s RFC teams during the 70’s.

He played as number 8 and was captain of St Mary’s for three seasons (‘65-‘66, ‘66-67 & ‘75-‘76). He also played on three Leinster Senior Cup-winning teams (‘69, ‘71,’ 72). He also was part of the Leinster Senior League-winning side of 1971-‘72.

#rugby history Born today 12/04 in 1943 : Denis J. Hickie (Ireland) rugby v Wales in 1971 https://t.co/PMGoJnOqzY pic.twitter.com/x9o5QGUs8j — Ireland-Wales-Rugby (@Ireland_Wales) April 12, 2017

Hickie was also part of the 1975 team that won the Club Championship of Ireland, to celebrate the IRFU’s 100th anniversary and was a forerunner to the All Ireland League.

Hickie and Seán Lynch were the first St Mary’s RFC players capped for Ireland, on the same day on January 30th, when Ireland drew 9-9 with France at Lansdowne Road. He won 23 caps for Leinster and one cap for the Barbarians (1972)

He remained in the team for 1971 and 1972 1971 championships. This was the Ireland team that famously beat both France (in Stade Colombes, Paris) and England in Twickenham, and nearly won a Grand Slam, but both the Welsh and Scottish refused to play in Ireland due to the troubles. The England game would prove his last cap.

His son Gavin Hickie played with St Mary’s and 43 times for Leinster during the Matt Williams era as well as Ireland ‘A’, before moving to the UK where he enjoyed successful stints with London Irish, Worcester Warriors and Leicester Tigers.

His nephew Denis played with Leinster for 12 seasons, scoring 56 tries in 126 games, and Ireland (29 tries in 62 Tests), as well as the Lions.