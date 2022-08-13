Details for the All-Ireland Junior football final replay between Antrim v Fermanagh Saturday 5pm
Details for the All-Ireland Junior football final replay between Antrim v Fermanagh Saturday 5pm

Dublin , Ireland - 31 July 2022; Orlaith Prenter of Antrim in action against Molly McGloin of Fermanagh during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship Final match between Antrim and Fermanagh at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The replay of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior football final replay between Antrim v Fermanagh takes place this weekend. 

Both side could not be separated in 1-13 apiece draw at Croke Park on 31 July 

Both sides have named unchanged sides for the game this weekend. 

Fermanagh beat Derry in 2017 to win their first title and followed that up in 2020.  

Antrim won their two titles in 2009, and 2012. 

Last year's final in 2021, Antrim lost to Wicklow 2-17-1-09 

The winners of the competition are presented with the West County Hotel Cup. 



 

Venue 

Athletic Grounds, Armagh 

Date 

Saturday, 13 August 

Kick-off, 

5pm 

TV 

Live coverage on TG4 

Tickets 

Tickets for the game can now be purchased by clicking here.  

Tickets are priced at €15 for adults, €10 for students and OAPs, and €5 for U18s. 

Squads  

Antrim (v Fermanagh): A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland, N McIntosh; M Mulholland, S Tennyson, S O’Neill; L Dahunsi, Á Tubridy; C Taggart, C Carey (capt.), M O’Neill; B Devlin, O Prenter, G McLaughlin. 

Fermanagh (v Antrim): R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin (capt.), S McQuade; N McManus, S McCarville, C Bogue; B Bannon, A O’Brien; E Maguire, B Bogue, S Britton; C McElroy, E Smyth, L Grew. 

Click here for the full Antrim squad list. 

Click here for the full Fermanagh squad list. 



 

 

