Details for the All-Ireland Junior football final replay between Antrim v Fermanagh Saturday 5pm

The replay of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior football final replay between Antrim v Fermanagh takes place this weekend.

Both side could not be separated in 1-13 apiece draw at Croke Park on 31 July

Both sides have named unchanged sides for the game this weekend.

Fermanagh beat Derry in 2017 to win their first title and followed that up in 2020.

Antrim won their two titles in 2009, and 2012.

Last year's final in 2021, Antrim lost to Wicklow 2-17-1-09

The winners of the competition are presented with the West County Hotel Cup.



Venue

Athletic Grounds, Armagh

Date

Saturday, 13 August

Kick-off ,

5pm

TV

Live coverage on TG4

Tickets

Tickets for the game can now be purchased by clicking here.

Tickets are priced at €15 for adults, €10 for students and OAPs, and €5 for U18s.

Squads

Antrim (v Fermanagh): A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland, N McIntosh; M Mulholland, S Tennyson, S O’Neill; L Dahunsi, Á Tubridy; C Taggart, C Carey (capt.), M O’Neill; B Devlin, O Prenter, G McLaughlin.

Fermanagh (v Antrim): R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin (capt.), S McQuade; N McManus, S McCarville, C Bogue; B Bannon, A O’Brien; E Maguire, B Bogue, S Britton; C McElroy, E Smyth, L Grew.

