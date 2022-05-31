Enda Stevens believes Ireland have really 'strong and postive' squad for the Nations League
WROCLAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: End Stevens of Republic of Ireland in action during the international friendly match between Poland and Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Miejski on September 11, 2018 in Wroclaw, Poland. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

IRELAND LEFT back Enda Stevens believes that Ireland have the quality to tackle the UEFA Nations League this summer.

Stevens also believes that green shoots from Stephen's Kenny's reign are starting to bear fruit after initial teething problems.

Ireland lost just one of their previous 12 games under Kenny and he also blooded a number of youngsters along the way that have become established internationals. 

Speaking to the media today, the Sheffield United fullback said: “It’s taken time, but you can really see the progression in how we have played over the last few games', he said in the FAI press conference today. 

"When he started there were a lot of young lads integrated into it, and they don’t seem to be the young lads anymore"

“They have added so much. Going from today’s session there’s a lot of positivity there. It’s going to be a really strong squad over the summer.”

When asked what makes Kenny so special, he mentioned that expression and and freedom are key components of his management

“He (Kenny) gives you the chance to go and express yourself higher up the pitch.

“He wants to see it more as an attacking position rather than a defensive position. He wants you higher up the pitch.

"He wants you linking play, shots, and goals. He wants to be that attacking team, possession based, but he wants to see the end product in it. He doesn’t want to just keep the ball for the sake of it.”

Stevens has played 23 times for his country and will be hoping that he can play his part in the four games in 11 days for the Boys in Green

Ireland travel to Armenia on  Saturday and will play the likes of Ukraine twice and Scotland once in a busy schedule in June. 

Stevens believes that Ireland have what it takes to overcome the four games after a long hard season of domestic football

'We just look at it on a game by game basis. It’s a lot of games, but it is like we play during the season with Saturday and Tuesday.

“That’s the way that you have to look at it and the strength of the squad is huge. I think every single one of us will be involved somewhere down the line.”

 

