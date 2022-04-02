England's Charlie Ewels has revealed how ended up giving Ireland's James Ryan a head injury
Sport

England's Charlie Ewels has revealed how ended up giving Ireland's James Ryan a head injury

London , United Kingdom - 12 March 2022; Charlie Ewels of England tackles James Ryan of Ireland, resulting in a red card, during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

ENGLAND LOCK Charlie Ewels has revealed how ended up giving Ireland's James Ryan a head injury in Twickenham.

Ryan had to leave the pitch a minute into Ireland's 32-15 win in the second last weekend of the championship.

Ewels tackled the Leinster man at head height and was sent off changing the tie of the game.

Eddie Jone's team battled well, but it changed the dynamic of the game leaving Ireland with an added advantage for 79 minutes of the tie.

The Bath lock spoke to the  The Times about the tackle and said that Ireland's quick change of ball to Johnny Sexton and back to Ryan left him in two mind's what to do at the time.

“A lot of it was to do with my entry height. He passes the ball, I’m thinking I’m tackling him, then I’m thinking I’m trying to tackle Johnny Sexton.

I was coming up again, and got caught in that horrible halfway house,” Ewels told the outlet

“I saw the ref [Mathieu Raynal] walking back with Courtney Lawes – he had his cards out and I thought, ‘Oh no, yellow.’ Then I saw the red.

“That makes it sounds like I’m appealing the decision – I’m not, it’s a red card. It was a very quiet walk back. I do a lot of breath work, so I thought, ‘Right. Breathe.’

I walked past James Lowe. He said to me, ‘Unlucky, mate.’ I appreciated that.”

“It was a split-second thing that went wrong. If I’d have punched or trodden on someone, lost my head, I’d have sat there thinking, ‘Why did I do that?’ and would’ve collected my thoughts on my own.

I practice tackling but what I don’t practice a lot is height change and making decisions in the situation I was in.

“When you’re 180 beats per minute [heart-rate], knackered — obviously I wasn’t in my game — and in the speed of it, you drift back to your trained habits.”

Ryan missed Ireland's final game against Scotland, but was part of the team's Triple Crown celebrations after.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Ireland player James Ryan receives treatment after a clash with England player Charlie Ewel. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Related

Talented GAA player Red Óg Murphy's sudden passing shock's Sligo community
Sport 3 hours ago

Talented GAA player Red Óg Murphy's sudden passing shock's Sligo community

By: Conor O'Donoghue

London Irish have named the squad that will take on Harlequins
Sport 4 hours ago

London Irish have named the squad that will take on Harlequins

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic
Sport 5 hours ago

Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Former Puskas nominee Stephanie Roche hope's her Ireland career isn't over
Uncategorized 6 hours ago

Former Puskas nominee Stephanie Roche hope's her Ireland career isn't over

By: Conor O'Donoghue

McWiliam's says Ireland need to earn respect from other teams ahead of the France game
Sport 7 hours ago

McWiliam's says Ireland need to earn respect from other teams ahead of the France game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Peter Canavan has said that he has “no sympathy for the Cork board after venue change
Sport 1 day ago

Peter Canavan has said that he has “no sympathy for the Cork board after venue change

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup draw later today
Sport 1 day ago

Everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup draw later today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cadbury warns customers of Easter scam circulating online
News 1 day ago

Cadbury warns customers of Easter scam circulating online

By: Connell McHugh