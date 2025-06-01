Exiles reign again in Croke Park thriller

London edge Derry in a pulsating Christy Ring Cup final to claim their second title and promotion to the Joe McDonagh Cup. ÉANNA MACKEY reports from Croke Park, Dublin

IT WAS glory for the London senior hurlers as they stormed to victory to secure their second-ever Christy Ring Cup title as well as a place in next year's Joe McDonagh Cup in a pulsating affair in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

The Exiles secured a narrow three-point victory with the game coming down to the final puck, winning out on a score line of 1-27 to 1-24 over Derry, who face the misfortune of being beaten in the decider for the third year in a row.

London were led by new recruit and Westmeath native Davy Devine, who scored 1-12 and moved to London recently, having previously lined out for Warwickshire in the Lory Meaghar Cup.

The Exiles settled into their rhythm right away, with Conor McCormack getting his name on the scoresheet within thirty seconds of the throw-in. David Devine followed up with a well-taken free to give London an early two-point lead.

Son of the legendary Sambo, Christy McNaughton arrowed Derry’s first score of the game before Tom Millerick and David Devine stretched London’s advantage to 0-4 to 0-1 by the fourth minute.

Cormac O’Doherty and Richie Mullan cut the London lead to the minimum. Thomas Brady and Cahal Murray added further scores for the Derry men between a Sean Glynn point to have the sides level at 0-5 apiece by the eleventh minute.

Two minutes later, Glynn made an explosive run from his own half before laying the ball off to Devine, who batted the ball into the empty net to raise a green flag for the exiles.

Such was the nip-and-tuck nature of the game that Thomas Brady went right up the other end of the field and drilled a cross field ball to Cahal Murray, who rifled his shot spectacularly into the top corner.

Devine and Enda Egan raised white flags for London before Shea Cassidy and Cormac O’Doherty followed suit to equalise the game by the eighteenth minute.

London held a 1-15 to 1-12 lead at the break, but a spirited Derry side clawed their way back after the restart, drawing level at 1-19 each in the 52nd minute thanks to a third point from Cushendall’s McNaughton.

That set the stage for a dramatic finish. London responded emphatically, rattling off six unanswered points in the final to take command, only for Derry to hit back with four of their own.

Eamon Conway was influential for Derry in the second half and landed their final point in the 71st minute, narrowing the gap to a single point.

But London held firm. Two injury-time scores from Devine pushed the margin to three, sealing the win.

Derry had one last chance with a free deep in stoppage time, but O'Doherty’s fierce effort was blocked on the line, and the resulting 65 came to nothing, denying them the goal needed to force extra time.

TEAM SHEETS

London Scorers: David Devine 1-12 (9 fs), Enda Egan 0-4 (3 fs, 1 65), Dylan Dawson 0-3, Sean Glynn 0-2, Conor O'Carroll 0-2, Paul Kennedy 0-1, Conor McCormack 0-1, Tom Millerick 0-1, Jack Morrissey 0-1.

Derry Scorers: Cormac O'Doherty 0-9 (8 fs), Thomas Brady 1-1, Eamon Conway 0-4, Christy McNaughton 0-3, Ruairi O Mianain 0-2, Richie Mullan 0-2, Cahal Murray 0-1, Shea Cassidy 0-1, Ryan McGill 0-1.

London: Mark Kilgannon; Niall Fitzgerald, Conor Byrne, Stephen Whelan; Tom Millerick, Enda Egan, Padraig Muldoon; Adam Cunney, Paul Kennedy; Jack Morrissey, Sean Glynn, Dylan Dawson; Conor McCormack, Conor O'Carroll, David Devine.

Subs: Niall Geoghegan for Fitzgerald 35+2, Rory Lodge for Kennedy 44, Owen Sheil for McCormack 55, Tom Hanifin for Cunney 69, Donnacha Leahy for Dawson 72.

Derry: Sean Kelly; Sean Cassidy, Mark Craig, Patrick Turner; Ruairi O'Mianain, Richie Mullan, James Friel; Meehaul McGrath, Eamon Conway; Thomas Brady, John Mullan, Cormac O'Doherty; Cahal Murray, Christy McNaughton, Shea Cassidy.

Subs: Paddy Kelly for Friel & Ryan McGill for Brady 56, Gerald Bradley for McGrath 61, Callum O'Kane for Mullan 68.

Referee: Padraig Dunne (Laois).