The British and Irish Lions hope to make history in Australia - again

THE British and Irish Lions are preparing for their upcoming test match in Australia this Saturday.

“One hundred percent. Why wouldn’t you?” said Farrell when asked if his players should embrace the weight of expectation.

“You’re building your own belief, your own confidence as a team. And it goes both ways. Australia will be exactly the same.”

The Lions haven’t won a series since their last visit to Australia in 2013—but their aim is clear: complete a 3–0 “Walla-wash.”

Farrell’s recent lineup choices have been both cheered and critiqued by fan armchair-generals.

Eight Irish starters, a Scottish midfield of Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu, and Huw Jones, and Tom Curry at the openside flank form a spine capable of dominating physically and tactically.

For the first time since 1993, the 10-12-13 axis is entirely Scottish, and for the first time in over a century, no Welsh players make the starting XV.

Farrell’s son Owen missed out but may feature in the midweek match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smith provides bench cover for both fly-half and full-back, with Bundee Aki and Alex Mitchell among the replacements.

The Lions' history with Australia stretches all the way back to their first official Test meeting in 1899.

Each series has produced unforgettable moments that shaped rugby history.

1989: Trailing 1–0 in the series, the Lions entered Ballymore Stadium knowing defeat meant another series loss. What followed was one of the most ferocious encounters in Lions history—a brutal, physical contest remembered for fights and unforgettable resolve. Lions prop Dai Young was later reprimanded for kicking, and Welsh scrum-half Robert Jones sparked a brawl by stepping on Nick Farr-Jones's foot.

But the Lions prevailed and then went on to clinch the series in Sydney thanks to a gift from Wallaby David Campese. Attempting a pass near his own try line, Campese handed Ieuan Evans a crucial intercept try. The Lions won 19–18—the first team to win a series in Australia after losing the opening Test.

2001: The Gabba was packed with 20,000 Lions fans when a 22-year-old Brian O’Driscoll exploded into global stardom. Collecting a pass from Jonny Wilkinson, he sliced through Nathan Grey and Jeremy Paul, threw a dummy to leave Matt Burke stranded, and scored under the posts. “Waltzing O’Driscoll,” as it was later dubbed, became one of the most iconic Lions tries ever.

Though Australia would win the series 2–1, that try became a defining image of Lions brilliance.

Fast-forward to 2013, the last time the Lions toured Australia. With the series tied 1–1, they delivered a masterclass in rugby, crushing the Wallabies 41–16. Alex Corbisiero’s early try, George North’s runs, and Jamie Roberts’ late dagger were the highlights in what remains the Lions’ most dominant Test performance of the professional era.

It was also the Lions’ first series win in 16 years.

Other historic matches have taken place all over the world.

The Lions' 1971 triumph over the All Blacks remains their greatest-ever achievement. Led by Welsh legend Barry John and coached by Carwyn James, the Lions won the series 2–1—their only ever series victory in New Zealand.

The 1974 Lions tour of South Africa is remembered for the “99 call” — a team-wide agreement that if one player was involved in a fight, they all joined in. The tactic worked. The Lions went unbeaten in 22 matches, including a 3–0 Test series victory over the Springboks. That team, captained by Willie John McBride, became known as “The Invincibles.”

Against all odds, the Lions stunned South Africa in 1997. With captain Martin Johnson, flanker Richard Hill, and Gregor Townsend and Jeremy Guscott, they clinched a famous 2–1 series victory. The behind-the-scenes documentary ‘Living With Lions’ became iconic in its own right.

Despite their heritage, the Lions have often been underutilised. Locked into a four-year cycle, the team has only one Test series per World Cup cycle.

Yet they are rugby’s most potent commercial force—capable of filling stadiums, selling jerseys and uniting four nations under one banner.

With talks growing around expanding the Lions' calendar—perhaps with autumn blockbusters or mid-cycle European tours—a 3–0 sweep over Australia this year could convince those in doubt.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 11am BST at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

As Farrell put it, “There’s a realisation of what it is and what it means and how privileged we are—that does not get in the way of how we prepare.”