Former Ireland striker John Aldridge believes holding semi-finals at Wembley devalues the FA-Cup
Sport

Dublin , Ireland - 18 November 2019; Former Republic of Ireland international John Aldridge during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

FORMER IRELAND and Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes the FA's decision to hold semi-finals in England's national stadium Wembley is devaluing the oldest competition in the world.

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to meet in the FA-Cup semi-finals next month in London, but issues have popped up around the fixture. 

Engineering works mean there are no direct trains from the north-west from the 15th to the 18th of April, which will cause major disruptions to fans traveling from the northwest on the 16th. 

Social media users have called for the venue to be moved to other grounds like Old Trafford or Villa Park. 

Both grounds were used in the past to host the last four of the event, but this has since been played in London. 

Both clubs have issued a joint statement calling for the FA Cup semi final to be moved from Wembley.

Aldridge said that this was the obvious choice due to the location of both the clubs. 

The 63-year-old was speaking at a golf day at Royal Birkdale in Southport organized by Forever Reds, the former players' association which helps raise money for good causes.

"To be honest we're not stupid, we know they want the semis at Wembley to pay for Wembley, it was always the case," Aldridge said.

"But logic is logic, come on. Manchester and Liverpool clubs - just play it at Manchester United. It is what it is.

"In our day the FA Cup was so great as it was about getting to the final at Wembley.

"Alex Ferguson used to get accused of devaluing the competition by putting different teams out but what they are doing is devaluing the competition in many ways to get the money to pay for Wembley.

"For the sake of Manchester City and Liverpool fans there's not much difference (playing) at Manchester United, which can hold 80,000."

Users on social media have echoed Aldridge's comments

One user said.

"Let’s be honest semi finals shouldn’t be held at Wembley, we’re so much better at Villa Park and Old Trafford, the fa won’t change it though don’t care about fans"

Another said, 

It's been ridiculous for years. This about the FA saving face and covering their arses over the Wembley overspend.

