Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal reveals 'he is battling a very agressive form of prostate cancer'

FORMER MANCHESTER United manager Louis Van Gaal has revealed on Dutch tv that he is currently battling 'a very aggressive form of cancer'

The 70-year-old is the current manager of the Netherland's, but stated he plans to carry on with the role as his side prepare for a World Cup next year.

Louis van Gaal: "I have an aggressive form of prostate cancer. It's part of my life. The documentary is not only about the coach but the human being behind the coach. I wanted that. I had the choice: do I want to show it to the people, or not?'' #humberto pic.twitter.com/Lt0gFE7dCp — Football 24/7 (@Foet247Benelux) April 3, 2022

Van Gaal said:

"In each period during my time as manager of the national team I had to leave at night to go to the hospital without the players finding out until now. While thinking I was healthy. But, I am not," he said.

"You don't die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90% of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form, and got treated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to go through life.

"I did have preferential treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room. I have been treated wonderfully."

The Dutchman is one of the most recognisable faces in world football in a career going back as far as the 90's .

He's had spells with Barcelona, Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United.

Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer.



Sending you strength and courage, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2022

He spent two seasons with United and was well known for his brutal honesty and rigid tactics.

He won the FA Cup with United, but was removed from his role in 2016 to make way for Jose Mourinho.

Fans from the football family on social media offered their support to Van Gaal yesterday.

Manchester United tweeted"

"Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis".

Another said:

"Louis van Gaal’s one of a kind, hoping for a speedy recovery".