Funeral confirmed following death of sports broadcaster Michael Lyster

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of one of Ireland’s best-known sports presenters Michael Lyster.

Mr Lyster died yesterday morning (March 23) at the age of 71, it was confirmed in a statement by RTÉ.

The popular presenter, who grew up in Barnaderg, Co. Galway, had worked at the Irish broadcaster for nearly 40 years.

He joined RTÉ in 1979 and worked as a sports broadcaster across radio and television until his retirement in 2018.

Mr Lyster quickly became the face of Gaelic Games on RTÉ, presenting The Sunday Game for 34 years.

He was also a veteran broadcaster of RTÉ’s coverage of the Olympics, having first covered the Moscow games in 1980 for Radio Sport.

In 1984 he made his television Olympic debut, co-hosting on Daybreak LA, RTÉ’s first venture into breakfast television.

He also presented a wide range of sports programmes for the broadcaster, covering horseracing, motorsport, greyhound racing, athletics, rugby and soccer over the years.

Paying tribute following Mr Lyster’s death, Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General of RTÉ, described him as “an absolute gentleman, and a wonderful broadcaster who loved sport in general and Gaelic games, in particular”.

He explained: “On The Sunday Game, Michael was at the heart of RTÉ’s GAA coverage of so many great games, as well as engaging panel discussions over many years which will live long in the memory.

“Michael’s calm, fair and professional style, along with his great sense of humour and fun endeared him to so many fans and colleagues alike.

“My thoughts are with his family and many friends at this sad time. May he rest in peace.”

Declan McBennett, Group Head of RTÉ Sport, said Mr Lyster will “forever be remembered as the face of The Sunday Game bringing the GAA’s greatest moments to a national audience”.

He added: “Always calm, measured and the consummate professional he managed and guided the panels across the biggest days in the GAA calendar with poise and grace.

“Those who worked with him in RTÉ will treasure his friendship and his easy manner in dealing with the pressure of the most intense days in sport.”

President Catherine Connolly has also paid tribute this week, stating: “It is with the greatest sadness that people all over Ireland will have learned of the death of Michael Lyster.

“Michael was a familiar presence in almost every household in the country and will forever be synonymous with Gaelic Games coverage following his 34 years as presenter of the Sunday Game.”

President Connolly added: “His warm presenting style and expert chairing of analysis was a central part of so many memorable matches over the years.”

Mr Lyster is survived by his wife Anne and four children, sons Mark and Jack and daughters Ellen and Rebecca, and grandchildren Molly and Tadhg.

A celebration of Mr Lyster’s life will take place at 4pm on Thursday, March 26 at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

The funeral will be livestreamed here.

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