New lines of inquiry emerge in Joe Deacy investigation

NEARLY nine years after the death of 21-year-old Joe Deacy, gardaí have identified new lines of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his fatal injuries, an inquest has heard.

The update, delivered at Dublin District Coroner’s Court last week, offers a tentative sense of movement in a case that has long been defined by unanswered questions and repeated appeals from the young man’s family.

Mr Deacy, who was from St Albans in Hertfordshire but had strong family roots in Co Mayo, died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on August 13, 2017.

He had suffered serious head injuries the previous day after being found outside a house in Gortnasillagh, near Swinford.

The court heard that a senior investigating officer has, in recent months, identified additional avenues of inquiry.

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