Irish storyteller brings acclaimed New York hit to London stage

THE Irish Cultural Centre will host the English debut of Making A Show of Myself, the internationally acclaimed solo show written and performed by Irish storyteller Mary Kate O Flanagan, later this month.

Fresh from a sold-out off-Broadway run at the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York, the production will be staged in Hammersmith on May 22 and 23.

The show, directed by Will O’Connell, has built a strong following since premiering in Ireland before touring nationally and appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Its success in Edinburgh led to an invitation to New York, where the production sold out a four-week run earlier this year.

O Flanagan has since been nominated for the 2026 Outstanding Solo Performance Award by the New York Outer Critics Circle.

Described as a heartfelt and humorous exploration of storytelling, Making A Show of Myself weaves together six real-life stories examining love, family, loss and community.

Mary Kate O Flanagan first came to prominence through the internationally renowned storytelling platform The Moth, where she became the only performer to win Grand Slam storytelling titles in both Ireland and the United States. One of her best-known stories, Carry Him Shoulder High, attracted millions of online views after being shared on social media.

Alongside her live performance work, O Flanagan also works as a writer and story consultant for film and television.

Performances begin at 8pm on both nights at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

Tickets and further details are available from the Irish Cultural Centre website

Making a Show of Myself

May 22 & 23

Irish Cultural Centre

5 Black's Rd, London W6 9DT

Tel: 020 8563 8232

irishculturalcentre.co.uk/