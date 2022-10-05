Good news for rugby fans, Heineken Champions Cup games will be broadcast on RTE this year

FANS OF BOTH MUNSTER AND LEINSTER WILL BE able to see their sides in action in the Heineken Champions Cup after RTE agreed a deal to broadcast a number of games in Ireland.

Normally BT Sport, Channel 4 in the UK and Virgin Media Sport share all the games, group stage and beyond, but it was announced today that RTÉ will televise eight free-to-air Heineken Champions Cup matches this season, including the final, after securing live broadcast rights to a select number of games for the next two seasons.

A deal between the EPCR and broadcasters was agreed where local fans will be able to watch their own sides from their own country

The final will take place in Dublin on Saturday, 20 May, 2023, and RTE will now show one game from each round up to the final.

The broadcaster have confirmed that they will show the following games.

Sunday 11 December: Munster Rugby vs. Stade Toulousain, 15:15 kick-off Friday 16 December: Leinster Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby, 20:00 KO Saturday 14 January: Munster Rugby vs. Northampton Saints, 15:15 KO Saturday 21 January: Leinster Rugby vs. Racing 92, 15:15 KO

"The Heineken Champions Cup is a tournament that is much loved and followed by fans throughout the country," said Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport

"This agreement enables us to deliver live free-to-air coverage of the tournament over the next two seasons and to host broadcast the final this season which takes place in Dublin in May."

Last year Leinster lost out to French side La Rochelle in the final, While Munster were knocked out of the competiton by Tolouse via a penalty shootout in the earlier rounds.