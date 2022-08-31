Ireland v Finland: team news, time slot, TV station, and everything else for tomorrow's game

IRELAND WILL TAKE ON Finland in their latest World Cup qualifier tomorrow.

Vera Pauw's side sit second in Group A and will be looking to solidify their position in the group.

Sweden have already qualified from the group. If Ireland do beat Finland, and then Slovakia days later. They will enter a complicated play-off system.

A win in the playoff's will see the Ireland's women's team qualify for their first ever major tournament in 2023.

The World cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Here are further details for the 'Girls in Green' crucial game against Finland tomorrow

Where is it being played

The game will be played in the Tallaght Stadium

When is it?

The game will take place Thursday, September 1.

What time is kick off?

Kick-off is at 7pm.

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on RTE 2, where coverage starts at 6.30pm.

The match will also be available to stream for free via the RTE Player.

Team news

Team news will come out an hour before kick-off.

What has Vera Pauw said

"Everyone’s experience is like that; it is the middle. There is at least, in my feeling, we need to win this next game, then we have the game against Slovakia and then hopefully we have play-offs in October, and then we might need to go in February to New Zealand. First this game, that is crucial, if we lose this game, it can just blow up."

Form so far

Ireland has 11 points after three wins and two draws from their six games. They beat Finland in Helsinki with a 1-0 win already in the group.

Finland are in third in the group with 10 points, with three wins, and 2 defeats.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)