Two people airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co. Kerry
TWO people have been airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co. Kerry.

The incident, involving a van and an SUV, occurred on the N70 at Tullig Beg, Killorglin, shortly after 3.15pm on Friday.

After gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, the drivers of both vehicles — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s — were airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Their injuries have been described as serious.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Those with video footage from the area at the time of the incident are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

