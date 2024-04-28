Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Co. Antrim
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a report of a stabbing in Co. Antrim.

The 58-year-old was detained following the incident, which occurred in the West Road area of Portglenone at around 10am on Friday.

A man who had sustained stab wounds to his neck and leg was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The arrested man has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 27.

