Police investigating Edinburgh assault on man, 70, appeal for Irish Good Samaritan to come forward
POLICE investigating a serious assault on a 70-year-old man in Edinburgh have appealed for an Irish Good Samaritan who came to the victim's aid to come forward.

The incident occurred at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, April 24, in the West Granton Road area of the Scottish capital.

The victim exited his black Renault Scenic and was then attacked by a member of a group of six men.

Members of the public came to his assistance and he was driven to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, after which police were contacted.

Investigators from Police Scotland now want to trace the Irishman who drove the victim to hospital.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 24, to come forward," said Detective Sergeant John Dunn.

"We are particularly keen to trace the man who drove the victim to the hospital, as he may be able to assist our enquiries.

"He is described as an Irish man, who went by the name 'Paul'.

"If you are this man, or believe you know him, please get in touch."

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3511 of April 24.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

