Gardaí renew appeal over teen missing from Co. Donegal

GARDAÍ in Donegal have renewed their appeal for information over a teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Steven Boyle, 15, from Magherabeg was last seen in Muff on Wednesday, April 17.

Gardaí believe he may have travelled to the Co. Derry area.

The teenager is described as 5' 7" tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and red body warmer.

Gardaí and Steven's family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who knows of Steven’s whereabouts is urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.