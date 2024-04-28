'Disgraceful': Vandalism of graves at Derry cemetery is condemned

AN MLA has described the vandalism of graves at City Cemetery in Derry as 'a disgraceful act of sheer disrespect'.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy condemned the attack, which occurred in the Kildrum section of the cemetery between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

According to Derry City and Strabane District Council, graves were vandalised, while wreaths and momentums were removed and damaged.

The PSNI meanwhile has said it is following a definite line of enquiry and has identified a suspect.

Writing on social media, Mr Delargy said the vandalism was an attack on grieving families.

"Many graves across the City Cemetery have been vandalised overnight," said the MLA for Foyle.

"This is an attack on grieving families and a disgraceful act of sheer disrespect.

"This needs to stop. Now."

He added: "This is disgraceful with many families arriving to find their loved one's graves damaged."

'Distressing and upsetting'

The council does not believe any headstones were damaged in the attack, however, staff have been on site carrying out a clean-up and repairs and providing support to families impacted.

"Families affected are being advised to contact cemetery staff with any queries regarding missing or damaged items from graves as ongoing efforts are being made to store items so they can be identified and claimed by their owners," read the council's statement.

"This is obviously a very distressing and upsetting incident for the families affected and its Council's understanding that the PSNI have identified a suspect and are following a definitive line of enquiry."

It added: "Council would also like to reassure the public that the peace and sanctity of the City Cemetery remains a priority for Council going forward."

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 398 of April 27.