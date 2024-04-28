Watch belonging to Titanic's richest passenger sells for more than £1m
News

Watch belonging to Titanic's richest passenger sells for more than £1m

A WATCH belonging to the richest passenger aboard the ill-fated Titanic has sold for more than £1m.

Henry Aldridge and Son auctioneers in Devizes, Wiltshire, said the timepiece had set a new house record of £1.175m.

Despite having an upper estimate of £150,000, the amount eventually paid for the gold pocket watch is believed to be a record for an item from the famous ship.

Astor watch

Ahead of the auction, Henry Aldridge and Son described the watch as 'quite simply the most important Titanic watch in existence'.

It belonged to American business magnate, real estate developer and investor John Jacob Astor, who also served as a lieutenant colonel in the Spanish–American War.

One of the richest people in the world at the time, Astor had a net worth of around $87m, equivalent to several billion dollars today.

He and his wife, Madeleine Talmadge Force Astor, had embarked at Cherbourg, France, on April 10, a day before the ship stopped at Cobh (then Queenstown), Co. Cork.

The couple were returning to America from an extended honeymoon in Europe and Egypt after Mrs Astor had become pregnant.

After the Belfast-built ship struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, Astor helped his wife into a lifeboat, taking a note of its number so he could reunite with her later.

He then reputedly smoked a cigarette with writer Jacques Futrelle before going down with the ship in the early hours of April 15.

Astor's body was recovered on April 22 and he was identified by his initials on the lapel of his jacket.

The watch was among the items found on him and it was later returned to his son from his first marriage, Vincent Astor.

He had it restored and later gifted it to his godson, William Dobbyn, on his christening in 1935.

Dobbyn's father, also named William, was a close confidante and personal secretary to the elder Astor.

Violin case

The Astor watch was one of more than 260 Titanic items up for auction on Saturday, several of which fetched significant sums.

According to Henry Aldridge and Son, a violin case belonging to Wallace Hartley sold for £360,000.

As the crew loaded lifeboats while the Titanic sank, Hartley led the ship's band as they performed in an attempt to calm the passengers.

A memo book belonging to William Henry Harrison — a secretary to White Star Line President Joseph Bruce Ismay — fetched £85,000, almost three times its low estimate of £30,000.

Meanwhile, an oak chessboard made from Titanic wood by carpenter William Parker, who aided in the search for victims, went for £44,000.

Henry Aldridge and Son will be holding another Titanic auction in November.

See More: Henry Aldridge And Son, Titanic

Related

Rare poster advertising trips on Titanic’s return journey fetches thousands at auction
News 5 years ago

Rare poster advertising trips on Titanic’s return journey fetches thousands at auction

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigating Edinburgh assault on man, 70, appeal for Irish Good Samaritan to come forward
News 1 hour ago

Police investigating Edinburgh assault on man, 70, appeal for Irish Good Samaritan to come forward

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man murdered friend in brutal and sustained attack after wrongly accusing him of theft
News 2 hours ago

Man murdered friend in brutal and sustained attack after wrongly accusing him of theft

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Rwanda Bill fuelling Ireland's asylum seeker crisis
News 2 days ago

Rwanda Bill fuelling Ireland's asylum seeker crisis

By: Mal Rogers

Ten Minutes with Janet Devlin
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with Janet Devlin

By: Irish Post

Police missed opportunities to warn Jim Donegan of threat to his life before he was killed
News 2 days ago

Police missed opportunities to warn Jim Donegan of threat to his life before he was killed

By: Fiona Audley

£100m investment confirmed in 'landmark agreement' for borough in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

£100m investment confirmed in 'landmark agreement' for borough in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in collision with car found burnt out near the scene
News 2 days ago

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in collision with car found burnt out near the scene

By: Fiona Audley