Ireland will take on New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the Los Angeles Sevens tonight.

IRELAND WILL FACE NEW ZEALAND IN THE quarter-finals of the Los Angeles Sevens on Sunday tonight.

The Irish won two of their three matches in Pool C

Ireland beat France 14-12, and Wales 46-12. They lost 21-7 to Fiji in their final pool match

They will now play the All Black Seven's in one of the quarter finals

The other last-eight ties see Australia take on Kenya, Fiji face hosts USA and Samoa take on Argentina.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC LA Sevens, Dignity Health Sports Park, August 27-28, 2022):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

HSBC WORLD RUGBY SEVENS SERIES – LA SEVENS FIXTURES/RESULTS:

Saturday, August 27 –

POOL C:

IRELAND 14 FRANCE 12, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Terry Kennedy, Chay Mullins; Cons: Hugo Lennox, Billy Dardis

France: Tries: Pierre Mignot, Varian Pasquet; Con: Thibaud Mazzoleni

HT: Ireland 7 France 5

Team: Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Aaron O’Sullivan.

Subs used: Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins, Billy Dardis (capt), Niall Comerford, Ed Kelly.

IRELAND 46 WALES 12, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Terry Kennedy, Andrew Smith 2, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford, Aaron O’Sullivan 2, Chay Mullins; Cons: Billy Dardis, Mark Roche 2

Wales: Tries: Luke Treharne, Lloyd Lewis; Con: Luke Treharne

HT: Ireland 17 Wales 12

Team: Harry McNulty, Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins, Billy Dardis (capt), Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Ed Kelly.

Subs used: Jack Kelly, Aaron O’Sullivan, Bryan Mollen, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford.

FIJI 21 IRELAND 7, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: Fiji: Tries: Waisea Nacuqu, Kaminieli Rasaku, Iowane Teba; Cons: Waisea Nacuqu 2, Kaminieli Rasaku

Ireland: Try: Harry McNulty; Con: Billy Dardis

HT: Fiji 14 Ireland 0

Team: Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Andrew Smith, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford, Aaron O’Sullivan, Jordan Conroy.

Subs used: Billy Dardis (capt), Ed Kelly, Chay Mullins, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – LA Sevens Fixtures/Results

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – LA Sevens Pool Tables

Sunday, August 28 –

CUP QUARTER-FINAL:

NEW ZEALAND v IRELAND, Dignity Health Sports Park, 11.19am local time/7.19pm Irish time

All matches live on the World Rugby stream here.