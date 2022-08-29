IRELAND'S SEVEN'S team recorded their best finish at the LA Seven's this weekend. James Topping's side lost to New Zealand 29-14 but ended up fifth overall in the final event.

Ireland lost 28-21 to Argentina in a playoff defeat, which meant they ended in the top 10 of the rankings ahead of the USA (87) and France (81), and behind fourth-place Argentina (118).

“Fifth for us is a massive thing because it’s only our first year on a whole World Series,” said coach Topping. “Our goal was always to retain our status as such, but the guys have had really, really good performances.

“There’s a lot of competition (within the squad). We had quite a settled team for a few years, maybe 12, 13 or 14 guys to pick from. This year I think we’ve got 22 guys who have played on the World Series.

Ireland Men's Sevens have secured their best ever overall finish in the @WorldRugby7s, sitting fifth in the standings for the 2022 season! 💪



Next stop, Cape Town for #RWC7s! 🇿🇦#Ireland7s | @TritonLake — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 29, 2022

“There’s guys who have come into the programme and after a month, they have been sent out there to show what they can do. So, it’s a really good position to be in to have experienced guys there, we can bring in three, four guys and see how they go.

“And then that also puts pressure on the older guys, as such, to perform. We’ve got a nice blend at the minute. I’ve full confidence in all the players that go on the pitch, but it’s given us that sort of team that can play for a full 14 minutes.”

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC LA Sevens, Dignity Health Sports Park, August 27-28, 2022):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

HSBC WORLD RUGBY SEVENS SERIES – LA SEVENS RESULTS:

Saturday, August 27 –

POOL C:

IRELAND 14 FRANCE 12, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Terry Kennedy, Chay Mullins; Cons: Hugo Lennox, Billy Dardis

France: Tries: Pierre Mignot, Varian Pasquet; Con: Thibaud Mazzoleni

HT: Ireland 7 France 5

Team: Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Aaron O’Sullivan.

Subs used: Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins, Billy Dardis (capt), Niall Comerford, Ed Kelly.

IRELAND 46 WALES 12, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Terry Kennedy, Andrew Smith 2, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford, Aaron O’Sullivan 2, Chay Mullins; Cons: Billy Dardis, Mark Roche 2

Wales: Tries: Luke Treharne, Lloyd Lewis; Con: Luke Treharne

HT: Ireland 17 Wales 12

Team: Harry McNulty, Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins, Billy Dardis (capt), Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Ed Kelly.

Subs used: Jack Kelly, Aaron O’Sullivan, Bryan Mollen, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford.

FIJI 21 IRELAND 7, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: Fiji: Tries: Waisea Nacuqu, Kaminieli Rasaku, Iowane Teba; Cons: Waisea Nacuqu 2, Kaminieli Rasaku

Ireland: Try: Harry McNulty; Con: Billy Dardis

HT: Fiji 14 Ireland 0

Team: Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Andrew Smith, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford, Aaron O’Sullivan, Jordan Conroy.

Subs used: Billy Dardis (capt), Ed Kelly, Chay Mullins, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy.

Sunday, August 28 –

CUP QUARTER-FINAL:

NEW ZEALAND 29 IRELAND 14, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: New Zealand: Tries: Joe Webber, Caleb Tangitau, Amanaki Nicole, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Lewis Ormond; Cons: Akuila Rokolisoa 2

Ireland: Tries: Terry Kennedy, Ed Kelly; Cons: Mark Roche, Billy Dardis

HT: New Zealand 24 Ireland 0

Team: Harry McNulty, Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins, Mark Roche, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy.

Subs used: Billy Dardis (capt), Aaron O’Sullivan, Ed Kelly, Bryan Mollen, Jack Kelly.

5TH PLACE SEMI-FINAL:

ARGENTINA 28 IRELAND 21, Dignity Health Sports Park

Scorers: Argentina: Tries: Rodrigo Isgro 2, Alejo Lavayen, Tomas Lizazu; Cons: Alejo Lavajen 4

Ireland: Tries: Jack Kelly, Ed Kelly, Bryan Mollen; Cons: Billy Dardis 3

HT: Argentina 7 Ireland 21

Team: Bryan Mollen, Jack Kelly, Chay Mullins, Billy Dardis (capt), Niall Comerford, Terry Kennedy, Ed Kelly.

Subs used: Andrew Smith, Harry McNulty, Hugo Lennox, Jordan Conroy, Mark Roche.