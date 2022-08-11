Ireland’s first LGBT+ Inclusive Rugby Team, The Emerald Warriors have slammed the IRFU's transgender ban
AN LGBT+ rugby team based in Dublin have slammed the slammed the IRFU's transgender ban after the union changed its gender policy 

Yesterday it was announced that the Irish Rugby Footballing Union have blocked transgender players from competing in women's contact rugby. 



 

The IRFU said in a statement that it was done for medical and scientific reasons. A stance in line with World Rugby's own ruling 

"Recent peer reviewed research provides evidence that there are physical differences between those people whose sex was assigned as male and those as female at birth, and advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty are significant and retained even after testosterone suppression. 

"The new policy, which is in line with that of World Rugby, the RFU and other governing bodies, will mean that contact rugby for players in the female category is limited to those whose sex was recorded as female at birth. 

"There are two registered players affected, in Ireland, by this change and the IRFU has discussed the matter directly with them including options to remain active in the game, such as non-contact playing formats (tag/touch rugby), refereeing, coaching, and volunteering, underlining that the IRFU values their on-going involvement in the game." 

Now The Emerald Warriors have released their own statement via Twitter, saying they were gravely disappointed with the ruling, and asked the IIRFU to reviews it. 

"We the Emerald Warriors RFC, stand for inclusion, rugby for all in solidarity with trans people across Ireland and the world." 

"We are gravely concerned with the messaging that any change to the policy will have for trans youth and their families, friends and allies." 

"There is a risk that the fall out and repercussions of any policy change will accelerate change into other sports and transphobia overall." 



 

