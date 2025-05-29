Ryder Cup 2027 dates confirmed as competition set to return to Ireland for first time in 20 years
Sport

Ryder Cup 2027 dates confirmed as competition set to return to Ireland for first time in 20 years

DATES have been released for the 2027 Ryder Cup which will return to Ireland for the first time since 2006.

The prestigious golf tournament will be held at Adare Manor in County Limerick from  September 13 to 19, 2027 the organisers have confirmed this week.

P McManus, owner of Adare Manor pictured with Ireland's Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan and Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive of the European Tour Group, as the date were announced (Pic: Ryder Cup Europe)

The event will mark the 100th anniversary of the biennial contest and will include four build-up days, from September 13 to September 16, followed by three days of competition between Europe and the United States, from, September 17 to September 19, 2027.

Following the conclusion of this year’s Ryder Cup contest, which takes place at Bethpage Black in New York this September, Adare Manor will officially become the next host venue of the Ryder Cup.

It will be the second time Ireland has hosted the Ryder Cup.

They last hosted in 2006, when Team Europe, under the captaincy of Ian Woosnam, defeated the United States by a record margin of 18½ - 9½ at The K Club.

Tickets for the 2027 Ryder Cup will be available to buy inn 2026, but golf fans can regiuster their interest now.

