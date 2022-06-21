Ireland's Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen FC on a season long loan from Celtic

CELTIC'S LIAM SCALES HAS moved to Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

Scales moved to Celtic from Shamrock Rovers in 2021 and scored two goals in his nine outings for the Hoops.

He also received a callup to the Irish senior squad last year after winning six caps for the U21 side.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, who is a former Ireland international spoke highly about the centre-back/left-back.

🔴 Great to have you with us Liam.

Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years,” said the Dons boss

He added: “I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done.

“Liam is 23-years-old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football. He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

“He is coming in as a left sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position.

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back.