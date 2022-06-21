Ireland's Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen FC on a season long loan from Celtic
Sport

Ireland's Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen FC on a season long loan from Celtic

CELTIC'S LIAM SCALES HAS moved to Aberdeen on a season-long loan. 

Scales moved to Celtic from Shamrock Rovers in 2021 and scored two goals in his nine outings for the Hoops.  

He also received a callup to the Irish senior squad last year after winning six caps for the U21 side.  

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, who is a former Ireland international spoke highly about the centre-back/left-back. 

Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years,” said the Dons boss 

He added: “I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done. 

“Liam is 23-years-old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football. He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad. 

“He is coming in as a left sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position. 

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back. 

See More: Celtic, Liam Scales

Related

Celtic fan Chris Sutton has told Rangers fans in Seville 'don't do anything naughty' in a parody video
Sport 1 month ago

Celtic fan Chris Sutton has told Rangers fans in Seville 'don't do anything naughty' in a parody video

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brendan Rodgers has been reflecting on his departure from Celtic in the 2018/2019 season
Sport 1 month ago

Brendan Rodgers has been reflecting on his departure from Celtic in the 2018/2019 season

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'We'll come back bigger': Emotional Postecoglou promises more from Celtic after sealing title
Sport 1 month ago

'We'll come back bigger': Emotional Postecoglou promises more from Celtic after sealing title

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Which sports do Irish people prefer to bet on? 
Sport 20 minutes ago

Which sports do Irish people prefer to bet on? 

By: Irish post

Tom Hitchcock joins London Irish Declan Kidney says 'he is looking forward to aiding in his development'
Sport 18 hours ago

Tom Hitchcock joins London Irish Declan Kidney says 'he is looking forward to aiding in his development'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest golfer to join LIV Golf Invitational Series after previously being one of its biggest critics
Sport 19 hours ago

Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest golfer to join LIV Golf Invitational Series after previously being one of its biggest critics

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland will play Israel in the 2023 European U21 Championship qualification play-off in September
Sport 21 hours ago

Ireland will play Israel in the 2023 European U21 Championship qualification play-off in September

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mayo and Kerry details for the weekend
Sport 23 hours ago

Mayo and Kerry details for the weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue