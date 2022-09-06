IRELAND'S TEAM for their final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia is out.
A win for Ireland will mean they will bypass the first round of the playoff's which they have already qualified for.
A loss may mean that Ireland will have to wait to reach their first ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year.
Ireland have made three changes to the side that beat Finland 1-0 Thursday.
Claire O' Riordan comes in for the injured Megan Connolly.
The goal scorer in the Finland game Lily Agg also makes her first start after switching from England. Harriet Scott also makes her first start since October
The rest of the line-up stays unchanged for the game in NTC Senec training centre in Slovakia
The game will kick off at 5pm Irish time
Here's the Irish starting team
TEAM NEWS | 🇸🇰🇮🇪
🟢 First competitive start for @LilyAgg8
🟢 First competitive start since June 2018 for @claireor17
🟢 First start since October 2020 for @HarrietAScott
🟢 Cap Number 90 for @DianeCaldwell7#SVKIRL | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/7gD2fKM5wi
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 6, 2022
Starting team
Goalkeeper: Courtney Brosnan
Centrebacks: Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Claire O' Riordan,
Wingbacks: Harriet Scott, Megan Campbell
Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan, Lilly Agg
Forwards: Katie McCabe, Jess Ziu, Heather Payne
Replacenents
Chloe Mustaki, Claire Walsh, Grace Moloney, Grace Moloney, Amber Barrett, Áine O'Gorman, Lucy Quinn, Isibeal Atkinson, Hayley Nolan, Ellen Molloy, Ciara Grant, Leanne Kiernan