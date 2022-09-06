Ireland's team for their final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia is out
Ireland's team for their final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia is out

IRELAND'S TEAM for their final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia is out.  

A win for Ireland will mean they will bypass the first round of the playoff's which they have already qualified for. 

A loss may mean that Ireland will have to wait to reach their first ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year.  

Ireland have made three changes to the side that beat Finland 1-0 Thursday. 

Claire O' Riordan comes in for the injured Megan Connolly. 

The goal scorer in the Finland game Lily Agg also makes her first start after switching from England. Harriet Scott also makes her first start since October 

The rest of the line-up stays unchanged for the game in NTC Senec training centre in Slovakia 

The game will kick off at 5pm Irish time 

Here's the Irish starting team 

Starting team

Goalkeeper: Courtney Brosnan

Centrebacks: Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Claire O' Riordan,

Wingbacks: Harriet Scott, Megan Campbell

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan, Lilly Agg

Forwards: Katie McCabe, Jess Ziu, Heather Payne

Replacenents

Chloe Mustaki, Claire Walsh, Grace Moloney, Grace Moloney, Amber Barrett, Áine O'Gorman, Lucy Quinn, Isibeal Atkinson, Hayley Nolan, Ellen Molloy, Ciara Grant, Leanne Kiernan

 

