Ireland's U-21-star Andrew Moran has signed a new three- year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion

IRELAND U-21-star Andrew Moran has signed a new three- year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Moran signed for the Premier League Club's academy in 2021 from Bray Wanderers and had other links to Premier League sides like Manchester United and Chelsea, but he decided to move to the Southcoast.

An underage international since the Ireland U15s squad, Moran is tipped for important things at Brighton. The midfielder has already made his debut for Brighton, coming off the bench in the 67th minute of a 2–0 win away to Cardiff City in the EFL Cup in 2021.



We're pleased to announce midfielder Andrew Moran has signed a new contract that runs until June 2025. 🇮🇪✍️



🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 11, 2022



That same year Moran scored 11 goals and 11 assists for Brighton U18s and scored four times for the U23's side in 2022

"I am delighted to commit my future here," Moran told the club's official website.

"I've had two really good years so far and have had the opportunity to progress quickly, which I am really grateful for and proud of.

"I’ve had some unbelievable moments here, winning the Premier League Under-17s Cup and making my first team debut, so I want to make more memories like those in a Brighton shirt

