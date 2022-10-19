Ireland's WU17 squad selected for 2022/23 UEFA EURO Qualifiers
Sport

Ireland's WU17 squad selected for 2022/23 UEFA EURO Qualifiers

The campaign for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s to qualify for next summer’s UEFA European WU17 Championships begins on Friday, October 21st. James Scott’s squad will travel to Northern Ireland for three Group 3 games, which will see them face the hosts as well as Austria and Finland in Round 1. Following a recent trip to Portugal for two international friendly games, Ireland will feel ready for the challenge of trying to make it to Round 2 – which will be played in early 2023

The ultimate goal is to reach the finals tournament in Estonia next May, but Scott’s players know that they must focus on these three games and pick up the positive results required.Each of Ireland's games will be live-streamed on the FAI TV YouTube channel. Republic of Ireland WU17 SquadGoalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shelbourne), Niamh Richardson (Peamount United)Defenders: Aoife Turner (Mountain View Los Altos), Aoibhe Fleming (Peamount United), Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan (Wexford Youths), Heidi Mackin (Cork City), Alice Lillie (Sligo Rovers), Keira Sena (Cork City)Midfielders: Aoife Kelly (Shelbourne), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Jodie Loughrey (Donegal Women’s League), Freya Healy (Peamount United), Ruby Gallagher (Shamrock Rovers), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United), Millie Daly (Athlone Town)Forwards: Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Fiana Bradley (Cork City), Katie Lawlee (Treaty United), Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths) UEFA European WU17 Championship QualifiersLeague A, Group 3 Friday, October 21 | Republic of Ireland v Austria, Seaview, KO 14:00Monday, October 24 | Finland v Republic of Ireland, Seaview, KO 12:00Thursday, October 27 | Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Seaview, KO 14:00

See More: Football

Related

Some of the world's biggest sport stars have offered their condolences to Robbie Keane after his mother passed away
Sport 21 hours ago

Some of the world's biggest sport stars have offered their condolences to Robbie Keane after his mother passed away

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Colin O'Brien names Irish MU17 squad for EURO qualifiers
Sport 23 hours ago

Colin O'Brien names Irish MU17 squad for EURO qualifiers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday
Sport 1 day ago

ICYMI: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

How The Great Irish Famine brought Halloween to America
Heritage 1 hour ago

How The Great Irish Famine brought Halloween to America

By: Irish Post

Former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus has promised to bring his World Cup winners medal to the grave of the late Anthony Foley
Sport 19 hours ago

Former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus has promised to bring his World Cup winners medal to the grave of the late Anthony Foley

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter
News 19 hours ago

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter

By: Connell McHugh

The GAA's season ticket details have been announced for 2023
Sport 20 hours ago

The GAA's season ticket details have been announced for 2023

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Legislation to make cyber flashing illegal in Ireland progressing today
News 23 hours ago

Legislation to make cyber flashing illegal in Ireland progressing today

By: Irish Post