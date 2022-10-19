Ireland's WU17 squad selected for 2022/23 UEFA EURO Qualifiers

The campaign for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s to qualify for next summer’s UEFA European WU17 Championships begins on Friday, October 21st.



James Scott’s squad will travel to Northern Ireland for three Group 3 games, which will see them face the hosts as well as Austria and Finland in Round 1.



Following a recent trip to Portugal for two international friendly games, Ireland will feel ready for the challenge of trying to make it to Round 2 – which will be played in early 2023

The ultimate goal is to reach the finals tournament in Estonia next May, but Scott’s players know that they must focus on these three games and pick up the positive results required.



Each of Ireland's games will be live-streamed on the FAI TV YouTube channel.





Republic of Ireland WU17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shelbourne), Niamh Richardson (Peamount United)

Defenders: Aoife Turner (Mountain View Los Altos), Aoibhe Fleming (Peamount United), Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan (Wexford Youths), Heidi Mackin (Cork City), Alice Lillie (Sligo Rovers), Keira Sena (Cork City)

Midfielders: Aoife Kelly (Shelbourne), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Jodie Loughrey (Donegal Women’s League), Freya Healy (Peamount United), Ruby Gallagher (Shamrock Rovers), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United), Millie Daly (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Fiana Bradley (Cork City), Katie Lawlee (Treaty United), Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths)



UEFA European WU17 Championship Qualifiers

League A, Group 3



Friday, October 21 | Republic of Ireland v Austria, Seaview, KO 14:00

Monday, October 24 | Finland v Republic of Ireland, Seaview, KO 12:00

Thursday, October 27 | Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Seaview, KO 14:00