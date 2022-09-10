Irish name side to take on Worcester in season opener

DECLAN KIDNEY has today confirmed the squad that is set to welcome Worcester Warriors to the Gtech Community Stadium for Round 1 of the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Facundo Gigena, Matt Cornish and Lovejoy Chawatama are named in the front row, with Rob Simmons and Adam Coleman in the second row. Coleman will captain the side from the five jersey.

Ben Donnell, Tom Pearson, and Josh Basham combine in the back row.

Scotland international Ben White returns from his summer exploits with his country to join Paddy Jackson in the halfback duo. Benhard van Rensburg and Curtis Rona continue their evolving partnership from last season in the centres.

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Will Joseph and James Stokes make up the back three.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



Here is our side for the @premrugby season opener tomorrow against Worcester Warriors.



Let's go lads ☘️



Read more 👉 https://t.co/yikxvf8xvR

Tickets 👉 https://t.co/EZ5FsD5AA4 pic.twitter.com/dYjhAbBX0X — London Irish (@londonirish) September 9, 2022

“The players, staff and coaches are all looking forward to welcoming Worcester to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“It’s been a tough period for them, and we are very glad that they are able to take to the field tomorrow. Their supporters will be made most welcome from everyone here at the Club.

“We know that Steve Diamond and his players will be extra motivated for this match, and we have to match that in our performance. It has all the makings of a great contest.”

London Irish:

Fullback 15. James Stokes

Winger 14. Will Joseph

Centres 13. Curtis Rona, 12. Benhard van Rensburg

Winger 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

Out half 10. Paddy Jackson Scrumhalf 9. Ben White

Front row 1. Facundo Gigena, 2. Matt Cornish, 3. Lovejoy Chawatama

Second row 4. Rob Simmons 5. Adam Coleman (c)

Backrow 6. Ben Donnell, 7. Tom Pearson, 8.Josh Basham.

REPLACEMENTS

16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Ciaran Parker, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Jack Cooke, 21 Caolan Englefield, 22 Luca Morisi, 23 Henry Arundell.