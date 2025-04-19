London Irish celebrate their homeland at friends and family day
The London Irish Amateur RFC St Patrick’s/Friends and Family Day recently took place at the club’s home at Hazelwood, Sunbury-on-Thames, attracting one of the biggest crowds of the season.

Over 100 guests attended a pre-match lunch sponsored by Clonakilty Foods and the London Irish Wild Geese played their final home league game of the season, recording a fine 64-0 victory over Hemel Hempstead, ensuring that the celebrations continued long into the evening.

The club have some exciting plans for the future including the London Irish International Mini Rugby and Under 12 Festivals which take place on the weekend 26th / 27th April, the Middlesex Emeralds International Girls Festival in May and a collaboration with the GAA.

Clare McGinn and her daughters Emma and Sarah (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Catherine Fagan-Knock (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Claire McCormack and Loreto Kane (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

 

Members of the Under 11 team who gave a guard of honour for the London Irish Wild Geese team before the game (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

President Chris Kane and his wife Loreto (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

London Irish Wild Geese on the attack (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

London Irish fans (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

LIARFC club officers Kevin and Miriam Brown(Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

A young London Irish fan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

