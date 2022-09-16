Irish name squad for Saints trip

Declan Kidney has confirmed the squad that are set to travel to the cinch Stadium at Franklins’ Gardens to take on Northampton Saints in Round 2 of the Gallagher Premiership (2pm kick-off).

Facundo Gigena, Matt Cornish and Lovejoy Chawatama continue in the front row from last weekend’s clash with Worcester, with Rob Simmons and Adam Coleman in the second row. Coleman will captain the side from the five jersey.

Ben Donnell, Tom Pearson, and Matt Rogerson are named in the back row.

Ben White and Paddy Jackson are the halfback duo, with Benhard van Rensburg and Curtis Rona the centre partnership.

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ben Loader and Henry Arundell make up a London Irish Academy back three.

“cinch Stadium at Franklins’ Gardens is always a difficult place to go and play rugby,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“It’s a brilliant venue to test ourselves in, and we are looking forward to the challenge.

“Northampton had a close contest against Sale Sharks in Round 1 and I’m sure they will be chomping at the bit to get a win in their first home match of the season. We know that we are in for a tough challenge come 2pm tomorrow.”

London Irish:

Fullback 15. Henry Arundell

Winger 14. Ben Loade

Centres 13. Curtis Rona, 12. Benhard van Rensburg

Winger 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

Out half 10. Paddy Jackson Scrumhalf 9. Ben White

Front row 1. Facundo Gigena, 2. Matt Cornish, 3. Lovejoy Chawatama

Second row 4. Rob Simmons 5. Adam Coleman (c)

Backrow 6. Ben Donnell, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Matt Rogerson

Replacements:

16 Isaac Miller, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Ciaran Parker, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Caolan Englefield, 22 Luca Morisi, 23 Will Joseph.