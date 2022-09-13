A number of remembrance gestures have been performed already for the late queen. Manchester United's game against Real Sociedad had a minutes silence, West Ham's fans sang the national anthem, and other sports did likewise

McClean's Wigan Athletic play Huddersfield away today, and talk has naturally emerged as to whether McClean will do his part.

In a statement issued on Monday, the EFL said fixtures will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13, with tributes to be paid to the queen at grounds around the country.

The statement read: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.”

The Ireland winger took to social media to address the rumours and even mentioned a well-known journalist on Instagram

He wrote: "Unless you are a nationalist that was born and raised in Derry or anywhere else in the north of Ireland then don't assume or speak on our behalf unless you can relate i.e.. Miguel Delaney."

McClean's statement (Image: @macajw)

McClean from Derry, Northern Ireland is well known for his stance towards the English empire. He has refused to wear the Remembrance Day poppy every November, which remembers soldiers lost in past World Wars

In 2015, the Derry man highlighted his reasons for not wearing the symbol in an open letter to Wigan owner Dave Whelan.

He wrote: “I have complete respect for those who fought and died in both World Wars – many I know were Irish-born. I have been told that your own grandfather Paddy Whelan, from Tipperary, was one of those.

“I mourn their deaths like every other decent person and if the poppy was a symbol only for the lost souls of World War One and Two, I would wear one; I want to make that 100 percent clear. You must understand this.