James McClean's wife has revealed the abuse her husband has received for partaking in a minutes silence for the Queen
Sport

James McClean's wife has revealed the abuse her husband has received for partaking in a minutes silence for the Queen

THE WIFE of Ireland winger James McClean has revealed the abuse her husband has received for his role in the minutes silence for the late Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.  

Yesterday Wigan played Huddersfield in the Championship and before that the players were instructed by the EFL to wear black armbands and stand in silence for one minute to remember the late monarch. 

Derry native McClean who has come under fire his stances in the past, respectfully wore a black armband, stood in silence, but stood with head bowed separate from the other Wigan players. 

Many people online praised the Ireland player for being respectful and not causing a major scene, but not everyone had the warmest of takes for the 33-year-old. 

Erin McClean, James's wife shared a story on her Instagram highlighting the abuse her husband received for yesterday's events. 

Please leave the UK, you're not welcome here," said one user. 

While another person commented: "James McClean should be in a box." 

On Monday the Ireland winger took to social media to address the rumours and even mentioned a well-known journalist on Instagram.   

He wrote: "Unless you are a nationalist that was born and raised in Derry or anywhere else in the north of Ireland then don't assume or speak on our behalf unless you can relate i.e., Miguel Delaney."   

In 2015, the Derry man highlighted his reasons for not wearing the symbol in an open letter to Wigan owner Dave Whelan.   

He wrote: “I have complete respect for those who fought and died in both World Wars – many I know were Irish-born. I have been told that your own grandfather Paddy Whelan, from Tipperary, was one of those.   

“I mourn their deaths like every other decent person and if the poppy was a symbol only for the lost souls of World War One and Two, I would wear one; I want to make that 100 percent clear. You must understand this.  

erinmcclean1 Instagram

erinmcclean1 Instagram

See More: Football, James McClean

Related

Shamrock Rovers Jack Byrne believes that Rovers 'need to go and play their game in Thursday’s Conference League game in Gent
Sport 2 hours ago

Shamrock Rovers Jack Byrne believes that Rovers 'need to go and play their game in Thursday’s Conference League game in Gent

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James McClean partook in the minutes silence for the queen yesterday, but stood separately from his team mates
Sport 4 hours ago

James McClean partook in the minutes silence for the queen yesterday, but stood separately from his team mates

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Republic of Ireland WU19s impress in draw with Portugal
Sport 4 hours ago

Republic of Ireland WU19s impress in draw with Portugal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Simon Coveney currently on one-day trip to Ukraine with Lithuanian counterpart
News 4 minutes ago

Simon Coveney currently on one-day trip to Ukraine with Lithuanian counterpart

By: Irish Post

New theory in mystery of the missing millionaire
Entertainment 36 minutes ago

New theory in mystery of the missing millionaire

By: Fiona Audley

Man (29) sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of gun in killing of Lyra McKee
News 1 hour ago

Man (29) sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of gun in killing of Lyra McKee

By: Connell McHugh

Partner (31) of Hollie Thomson appears in court over her murder
News 1 hour ago

Partner (31) of Hollie Thomson appears in court over her murder

By: Irish Post

€100,000 payment scheme opens for healthcare workers who died as a result of Covid-19
News 5 hours ago

€100,000 payment scheme opens for healthcare workers who died as a result of Covid-19

By: Connell McHugh