James McClean's wife has revealed the abuse her husband has received for partaking in a minutes silence for the Queen

THE WIFE of Ireland winger James McClean has revealed the abuse her husband has received for his role in the minutes silence for the late Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

Yesterday Wigan played Huddersfield in the Championship and before that the players were instructed by the EFL to wear black armbands and stand in silence for one minute to remember the late monarch.

Derry native McClean who has come under fire his stances in the past, respectfully wore a black armband, stood in silence, but stood with head bowed separate from the other Wigan players.

Many people online praised the Ireland player for being respectful and not causing a major scene, but not everyone had the warmest of takes for the 33-year-old.

Erin McClean, James's wife shared a story on her Instagram highlighting the abuse her husband received for yesterday's events.

Please leave the UK, you're not welcome here," said one user.

While another person commented: "James McClean should be in a box."

On Monday the Ireland winger took to social media to address the rumours and even mentioned a well-known journalist on Instagram.

He wrote: "Unless you are a nationalist that was born and raised in Derry or anywhere else in the north of Ireland then don't assume or speak on our behalf unless you can relate i.e., Miguel Delaney."

In 2015, the Derry man highlighted his reasons for not wearing the symbol in an open letter to Wigan owner Dave Whelan.

He wrote: “I have complete respect for those who fought and died in both World Wars – many I know were Irish-born. I have been told that your own grandfather Paddy Whelan, from Tipperary, was one of those.

“I mourn their deaths like every other decent person and if the poppy was a symbol only for the lost souls of World War One and Two, I would wear one; I want to make that 100 percent clear. You must understand this.