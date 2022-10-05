Jeff Hendrick has been described as 'outstanding' by his manager Paul Ince after his goal against Norwich City
READING, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Andy Carroll and Jeff Hendrick of Reading acknowledge the fans following their side's draw in the Sky Bet Championship between Reading and Norwich City at Select Car Leasing Stadium on October 04, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S JEFF HENDRICK display against Norwich City on Tuesday night has been described as 'outstanding' by his manager Paul Ince after a 1-1 draw. 

The 30-year-old scored an equaliser for Reading in the second half to keep Reading's promotion hopes alive 

Grant Hanley gave Norwich the lead 10 minutes before Hendrick's strike.

Hendrick is currently on loan from his parent club Newcastle United.  

Speaking after the game Ince gave praise to the Irish man 

“It was a hard-earned point,” Paul Ince claimed. “We were very good in the first half and disappointed at half-time not to be winning. 

“It was then disappointing to concede the first goal, I don’t like conceding from set-pieces – we spend a lot of time on that. 



 

“But we got spurred on by the crowd and the players again showed that bouncebackability – they never gave in. 

“We thoroughly deserved to get the equaliser from Jeff [Hendrick], who I thought was outstanding. 

“The lads are in the changing-room and they’re disappointed that they’ve not won the game, that we’ve not got the three points. That’s how far we’ve come.” 

In other news regarding Irish footballing talent, Evan Ferguson scored in Brighton’s 3-2 loss to Gillingham in the EFL Trophy, Andrew Moran got a full 90 minutes under his belt.  

Ferguson recently scored for the Ireland U21s against Israel in last month's Euro play-off. 

Ireland lost out on penalties, which ended their chances of reaching their first ever major tournament at that level 

