Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick attracting interest from AC Milan

News

AC MILAN are reportedly eyeing up a move for Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick. 

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Burnley this summer and has yet to agree terms on an extension to his current deal with the Premier League club. 

According to Sky Sports, Milan are taking a closer look at the Irish star as a potentially cheap addition to their squad this summer. 

The Rossoneri are reportedly weighing up several options with the hard-tackling Hendrick, who has 54 caps for Ireland, seen as an attractive prospect for the Diavolo. 

Recent months have seen Milan looking increasingly towards transfer targets in the English game, having previously come close to signing Wigan defender Antonee Robinson in January. 

Despite Milan’s interest, Burnley remain hopeful of keeping Hendrick at Turf Moor, having held initial talks with the midfielder. 

(Image: Getty)

A mainstay of Sean Dyche’s side since arriving from Derby County in August 2016 for what was then a club-record fee of £10.5m, Hendrick has since gone on to make 139 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals along the way. 

A regular for the Republic of Ireland at international level, Hendrick was among the standout performers for the national side at Euro 2016, starring in the team’s famous 1-0 victory over Italy. 

Any move to Italy would see him follow in the footsteps of Wales international Aaron Ramsey who joined Juventus on a free transfer from Arsenal just under a year ago. 

