ICYMI: Ireland's Jeff Hendrick and Jamie McGrath have both completed deadline day moves

IRELAND MIDFIELDER'S Jeff Hendrick and Jamie McGrath have both moved clubs on deadline day. McGrath has completed a move to League One side Wigan on two-and-a half-year deal, while Hendrick has moved to Queens Park Rangers from Newcastle on loan

McGrath's future has come under intense speculation in recent months due to his performances for Ireland and his club side. His current deal with St Mirren was set to run out at the end of the season, but the latics have moved quickly to secure his services.

Wigan on their website said:

"We are delighted to complete the permanent transfer of Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath."

The 25-year-old has become a fan favorite in Scotland, making 79 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals. His displays saw him win St Mirren Player of the Year, as well as an international call up to the Ireland squad. His debut came against Andorra and has since won six caps for his country.

He will now join a number of Irish international teammates at Wigan, these include Will Keane and James McClean.

McGrath will now look to overtake league leaders Rotherham, who are a point above his new club Wigan in second. They have two games in hand though over the leaders and have four games less played than the Sunderland, MK Dons, and Wycombe, who are also looking to get into the Championship.

In other news McGrath's Ireland teammate Jeff Hendrick has made a move to Queens Park Rangers on loan on deadline day.

The 30-year-old who was celebrating his birthday joined Newcastle back in 2020 from Burnley and had won 60 caps for Ireland.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton said Hendrick will help with their promotion push.

Warburton speaking to the club’s official website said:

“I am delighted to bring Jeff in,”

“We are always looking to add experience and quality to our ranks, especially ahead of such an important stage of the season.

“Jeff has shown his quality at the highest level on the international stage and in the Premier League.

“He also possesses that Championship experience, too, which can be so important.

“Everyone you speak to speaks so highly of Jeff, of his character and his work ethic and there is no doubt he will add another layer of quality to the squad.

“I am very much looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months.”

QPR are currently fourth in the Championship, seven points behind leaders Fulham.