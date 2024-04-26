Ten Minutes with Janet Devlin

JANET Devlin’s first single Emotional Rodeo was released this week. The track, from her album of the same name will be released in the autumn.

From Gortin in Co. Tyrone, Janet says: “This track represents what I’m like in relationships… a bit of a handful! My borderline personality disorder makes me love hard, but the downside is a huge fear of abandonment – it’s a rollercoaster. However, I’m a firm believer in laughing at your pain - in some ways, I think it takes control away from it. Stops it owning you. So by writing an upbeat ditty about what it’s like to live with BPD takes its power away. Everyone always mentions their “crazy ex” so this track is for the crazies as sometimes they can’t help it! I wanted to come back with a bang – with a song that matches me in how I am right now. Loud and proud, with no holding back!”

What are you up to?

Currently I’m getting ready to launch my first single from my country album. So I’m spending a lot of my time filming videos and editing videos. Emphasis on the editing as I’m pretty much living on my editing software haha! But I’m having a good time doing it.

She found time to answer our questions

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Take Me To Church by Hozier. Even though it came out over ten years ago, it still gives me full body goosebumps.

Which musician has most influenced you?

It’s tough because it spans all genres. If it were country music I’d have to say Garth Brooks. I have distant memories of hacking up the mountains on my pony singing his songs as I went.

How did you get started in music?

I started in a céilí band at 5-years-old. Which all started from teaching myself how to play tin whistle at the age of four. To be honest, I think my parents were just sick to death of hearing me play it!

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

A mixed bag at the moment. A lot of 2000’s rock music like Theory of a Dead Man, Five Finger Death Punch and Black Stone Cherry. Also rediscovering my fondness for Nickleback. Then switching it over to my country playlist with some Cory Marks, Lainey Wilson, midland and Chris Stapleton

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Slieve Liag (Slieve League) or Lough Erne. Both places just make time stand still. It feels like an instant calm washes right over me when I stand by the water. I’ve never known peace like it.

What would be your motto?

“What’s for you will never go past you” - I even got it engraved on the vinyl of my last album.

Which living person do you most admire?

My mother. I owe so much to her. I wouldn’t have the life I have today if it wasn’t for her.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

I’d have to go with Saoirse Ronan. Truly one of the best actors of our time.

Who will you thank in your Grammy award acceptance speech?

My mother, my granny, my managers (Cat and Rick), and the followers that have stuck by me for 13 years. I could definitely keep going - they’d probably switch to ads before I’d finish!

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

Well I was planning on becoming a psychiatrist/ therapist when I was younger. Or now I’d probably say a PA/social media manager. I think I’d be great at that haha

What's the worst piece of advice you've been given this year?

Probably strangers on the internet telling me to stop taking my medication for my BPD… I understand not trusting big pharma but I also know how much better my life has become since getting on the right medication!

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“Stayin’ alive is getting old” from South Dakota by Christ Stapleton. I just love how there’s so many ways to interpret this line. The more foul your mood is, the more morbid it seems!

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Probably my mother’s engagement ring. I would play with it on her finger as a small child while on her knee at Mass. Enthralled with how the light hit it. A few years ago for Christmas she gifted it to me as she got a new one. I keep it safe and only wear it on occasions as I wouldn’t be able to sleep if something happened to it!

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I currently don’t live anywhere exactly as I’m just staying with friends in and around London. But London as a general I’d have to say is the food! Growing up in the middle of nowhere my options were limited but in London there’s every dish from every culture all around you!

. . . . and the worst?

It’s got to be the traffic. Or probably more accurately, the drivers. I’ve witnessed countless accidents and seen a few too many near misses. Almost getting in a few myself from people not checking their mirrors.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That love is worth living for. Life is hard and it can be brutal. But it’s in those moments, even though they may be far and few between, of pure love - are worth living for. Not even relationship love. The sound of my nieces laughing, watching my brothers get married or even just reuniting with my dog back home. It’s worth it.

What do you believe in?

I believe in “everything happens for a reason”. So many things in my life have led me to whole-heartedly live by this mentality.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

It’s going to sound cheesy but… just art. When someone actually follows through on a creative thought and makes something from it. There’s truly nothing more wholesome. The fact that there are no rules - just expression. There’s no metric for “great art”. The act of making art is what makes it great.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

I hope this doesn’t get misconstrued or taken as me being self-indulgent. But the greatest love of my life is myself. It’s definitely not always been that way as I used to be my own mortal enemy. But after years of self-harm in different forms I realised something. The only person I’d wake up to everyday, the person who’d be there every time I cried or who’d be there to celebrate every victory with was the same person. Me. I had to work really hard to make myself my own best friend. But when I think back to the younger version of myself, she deserves to love herself. So why shouldn’t I? I’m the only constant in my life so I may as well love her. Imperfections and all