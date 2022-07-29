WESLEY JOYCE, a jockey riding at the Galway races this week is still in intensive care at University Hospital Galway after his fall on Thursday.

Riding on a horse named Red Heel, Joyce fell in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.

A stumble at road crossing sent Joyce flying off his horse,

The jockey was treated on course by racecourse doctor Professor McAnena before being transferred to hospital and Dr Jennifer Pugh, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's senior medical officer.

A tweet from Dr. Pugh read: "Wesley Joyce remains stable & continues to be treated in University Hospital Galway under the great care of the team there. The family appreciate all well wishes & we would like to thank all on track & at the hospital for their swift actions”



Update from Dr. Jennifer Pugh



A further update on the IHRB's Twitter account on Friday morning read:

"Wesley's condition has further stabilised overnight.

"The majority of his injuries are in his chest, and he will remain sedated in ICU to rest and be monitored over the coming days.

"The IHRB wish to reiterate our thanks to the team at University Hospital Galway and racecourse doctor, Professor McAnena, for their excellent care at the racecourse and in the hospital."