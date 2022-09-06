Johnny Kelly will be the new Offaly senior hurling manager

THE NEW OFFALY senior hurling manager will be Johnny Kelly after being recommended by the county's management committee.

Former Kilkenny man Michael Fennelly left the role after three years in the midlands this year. Kelly will be his replacement after Fennelly was denied a fourth year in charge.

Speculation emerged that Tipperary men Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy were set to lead the team in 2023, with Kelly coming in as a coach, but it's been confirmed that he will take up the main job.

"The Management Committee of Offaly GAA is pleased to recommend the appointment of Johnny Kelly as the new manager of our Senior Hurling team," Offaly GAA said.



Kelly led Coolderry to an Offaly senior title in 2015 and in 2019 he managed Borris-Ileigh to a first Tipperary title since 1986.

He also guided his native Portumna to the 2009 All-Ireland Club title.

Kelly becomes the first Galway man to manage Offaly since Michael Bond, who led the county to the last of their four All-Ireland titles in 1998.

Offaly will play in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season and will start life under Kelly in Division 2A of the Allianz League.