Johnny Kelly will be the new Offaly senior hurling manager
Sport

Johnny Kelly will be the new Offaly senior hurling manager

Dublin , Ireland - 1 August 2021; Offaly selector Johnny Kelly before the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE NEW OFFALY senior hurling manager will be Johnny Kelly after being recommended by the county's management committee. 

Former Kilkenny man Michael Fennelly left the role after three years in the midlands this year. Kelly will be his replacement after Fennelly was denied a fourth year in charge.  

Speculation emerged that Tipperary men Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy were set to lead the team in 2023, with Kelly coming in as a coach, but it's been confirmed that he will take up the main job.  

"The Management Committee of Offaly GAA is pleased to recommend the appointment of Johnny Kelly as the new manager of our Senior Hurling team," Offaly GAA said. 



 

Kelly led Coolderry to an Offaly senior title in 2015 and in 2019 he managed Borris-Ileigh to a first Tipperary title since 1986. 

He also guided his native Portumna to the 2009 All-Ireland Club title. 

Kelly becomes the first Galway man to manage Offaly since Michael Bond, who led the county to the last of their four All-Ireland titles in 1998. 

Offaly will play in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season and will start life under Kelly in Division 2A of the Allianz League. 

See More: Football, OFFALY GAA

Related

Vera Pauw has slammed fans who buy tickets to Ireland's WNT games and don't show up on the day
Sport 2 hours ago

Vera Pauw has slammed fans who buy tickets to Ireland's WNT games and don't show up on the day

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland vs Slovakia preview: Details like TV station, venue, team news, and everything else for tonight's game
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland vs Slovakia preview: Details like TV station, venue, team news, and everything else for tonight's game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brendan Rodgers believes his Leicester players are 'giving everything' despite their poor start
Sport 22 hours ago

Brendan Rodgers believes his Leicester players are 'giving everything' despite their poor start

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Irish Distillers announce €250 million euro investment into new distillery in Cork
News 3 hours ago

Irish Distillers announce €250 million euro investment into new distillery in Cork

By: Connell McHugh

Ralf Hassenhuttl has leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after Southampton fans questioned the Irish shot stopper
Sport 21 hours ago

Ralf Hassenhuttl has leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after Southampton fans questioned the Irish shot stopper

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 facts about Richard Harris, legendary Irish actor and notorious hellraiser
Entertainment 22 hours ago

10 facts about Richard Harris, legendary Irish actor and notorious hellraiser

By: Irish Post

Vera Pauw has warned her Ireland side that 'It will be extremely difficult to beat Slovakia' tomorrow
Sport 23 hours ago

Vera Pauw has warned her Ireland side that 'It will be extremely difficult to beat Slovakia' tomorrow

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 colourful Irish insults and the real meaning behind them
Life & Style 1 day ago

10 colourful Irish insults and the real meaning behind them

By: Irish Post