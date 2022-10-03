Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his Liverpool side may have do things differently from a defensive standpoint from now on
Klopp's side have leaked goals this season and were made to suffer in the 3-3 draw with Brighton last Saturday.

The Premier League side have only kept two clean sheets this season, with Trent-Alexander-Arnold receiving most of the flak for his performances.

Liverpool play Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The English side are expected to beat the Scottish side, but Klopp has claimed that they need to find a 'solution to their defensive woes.

"When you spot a problem and think you have the solution, you expect the solution to be instant and influential, that's never the case in football," Klopp told the media on Monday

"We've conceded similar goals now, they have gone through the same gaps. The problem we have is a brave way of defending... When the timing in our defending isn't perfect, we're too open. So yes, we have to be more compact.

"Defending is an art and it worked for us really well for a long time. But with it not working, you realise you have to go back to the basics... We can't always start anew. If we can help the boys with ways to defend differently, we have to do that."

Liverpool have won only three games this season and Klopp compared the squad's crisis in confidence to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose form tapered off and led to the Manchester United forward being benched.

Klopp has compared his sides lack of confidence to Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes the problems his side are having are essentially the same as the Portuguese forward

"Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment is at the top of his confidence? It happens to all of us. Lionel Messi last season (at Paris St Germain) - pretty much the same," Klopp added.

"You have to take a step in the right direction and when you're ready, it's back... We have to be patient again to do the right thing and then we will be fine again."

Liverpool play Rangers tomorrow at 20.00

