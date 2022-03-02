Jurgen Klopp will not loan out Coaimhin Kelleher, and says 'Liverpool are weaker without him'

COAIMHIN KELLEHER will not be sent out on loan after the Corkman won Liverpool the Carabao cup in a penalty shootout confirmed Jurgen Klopp.

Kelleher who has been second choice in Liverpool's goalkeeping pecking order behind Alisson Becker scored the penalty to seal a record ninth League Cup for the Merseysiders.

Klopp has confirmed that the former Ringmahon player will not play against Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday after his exploits.

Although Klopp has opted for his number 1 this time around, he still retains faith in the 23-year-old and wants to keep him at the club to learn from Becker.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Caoimhin Kelleher:



”It’s about development and Caoimhin developed here in the situation incredibly well. There’s absolutely no intention to sell him or something like that, or a loan, not at all." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PMNsjHAVgf — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 1, 2022

Talk of a loan has been quashed by the German

"There's absolutely no intention to sell him or something like that or give him a loan. Not at all," said Klopp.

"We need a strong number two. Winning a trophy, will that help? You'll have to ask Caoimh that.

"But he has a long-term contract here and we have a long-term plan with him, but of course we want to help the boy as well become the best version of himself.

"Maybe there is a year he will have to go on loan, I'm not sure if it will be next year or maybe a year later.

"But you need the quality we have here and we get weaker if he wants to go somewhere."

"It depends a little bit on Marcelo (Pitaluga), he is already on a good path.

“We have to judge that situation. Adrian is still here and doing an incredible job. We will see."

After winning the game for his club, Kelleher will now be added to Liverpool's goalkeeping mural that is at the AXA training ground.

The art piece is made up of goalkeepers that have won trophies at the club and now the Corkman will be a part of it

Klopp also told Bein Sports

“When we told Ali that Caoimhin will play, Ali said okay, that’s good, if we win it then we can put his head on the famous wall in the goalkeeper area at the AXA where all the keepers who won trophies with Liverpool are on,” said Klopp.

Liverpool play Norwich tonight at 20.15