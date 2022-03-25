Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher 'will start both Ireland games' says Stephen Kenny

LIVERPOOL'S CAOIMHIN Kelleher will start the international home friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, says Stephen Kenny

Kelleher has been second choice for Ireland behind Gavin Bazunu, but due to Illness, the 19-year-old won't feature this international window.

James Talbot (Bohemians) and Max O'Leary (Bristol City) have also been called up, but to Kelleher's exploits for Liverpool he will get the nod over the pair confirms Kenny

"Caoimhín will definitely start. That's absolutely right, for sure. He'll most likely play the two matches now, I think it's fair to say, and deservedly so," Kenny said today.

“He's had to be patient because of an unfortunate injury. He missed the last March camp with injury and Gavin Bazunu has come in and been absolutely outstanding. Outstanding.

"We're on a run of four and a half games now consecutively without conceding a goal - and Caoimhín has played his part in that because he played against Qatar. In Caoimhín's two matches to date against Qatar and Hungary, he hasn't conceded a goal, so he deserves his chance because he's been absolutely excellent."

And captain Séamus Coleman believes the new crop of Irish goalkeepers can make a huge difference to the national

Coleman says he's pleased not only with the talent but the attitude that the trio of Kelleher, Bazunu and Travers offer.

"Listen, it’s early days, like everything you don’t want to put too much pressure on them at the minute," Coleman said at a pre-match press conference today.

"To be completely honest with you, they are two exceptional goalkeepers. What we see in training on a daily basis from both of them is to a very, very high standard.

"They are both very humble lads, which is important, and both very eager to have a career in the game. It’s early days for them, but if they keep that mentality along with that quality, they can go a long way. We’re very excited by how they train and how they play."