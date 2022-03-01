Manchester United have started a 'thorough process of bringing in a new manager

JOHN MURTOUGH, Manchester United's football director has stated today that the club have started their search for a permanent manager.

United appointed Ralf Rangnick in November and have made steady progression, but are a long way off challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for top honours.

Murtough has been speaking about the search for the next United boss and said that the thorough process" is under way according to the Manchester Evening News

"We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles", he said

United were knocked out of the Carabao cup at the first hurdle, knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties and sit 19 points behind neighbours Manchester City.

Top four would be an achievement for United within the context of the season, but Murtough doesn't want that to be the ultimate goal for the club.

The Red Devils are still in the hunt and a Champions League place,but Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have a couple of games in hand over United.

He also added

"We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season," he said.

"I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.

The favourites for the job are Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.