Manchester United's Mason Greenwood still in custody over rape allegations

MASON GREENWOOD is still in custody following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after his girlfriend posted the allegations on social media.

Images and audio recordings of the abuse circulated yesterday morning showing the woman bloodied and bruised.

A statement was issued by his club Manchester United stating that the United starlet will not be return to training or play matches until further notice."

Greenwood was not named initially by Greater Manchester police, but due to the evidence and inquiries the 20-year-old was arrested

They said:

“Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," the force said in a statement. “An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

“He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) tweeted:

“The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

A Nike spokesperson has also said ``We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood is highly rated at the club and even signed a deal to 2025 last year.

There has been no comment made by the alleged perpetrator, but his club said;

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind,”

His teammates have unfollowed Greenwood on various social media platforms. These include the likes of Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, and captain Harry Maguire.

If anyone has been affected by the news and would like to contact someone to speak to the following numbers are below

Domestic abuse helplines:

England - 0808 2000 247 (Women)

England - 0808 801 0327 (Men)

Scotland - 0800 027 1234

Wales - 0808 80 10 800

Ireland - 1800 341 900

United States - 1-800-799-7233