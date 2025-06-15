TD Paul Murphy among Irish people released after being detained in Egypt

PAUL MURPHY, the People Before Profit TD, is among a number of Irish people that have been released following their detention in Egypt.

Murphy was part of the Global March to Gaza attempting to march from Egypt to Gaza to demand aid be provided in the region amid Israel's ongoing blockade.

On Friday, he said his bus had been stopped and passengers' passports were taken by Egyptian authorities.

He added that they then had their phones taken and were forcibly removed after refusing to get on a bus.

He later managed to get a message to his social media team, saying: "Violence got worse after they seized my phone.

"One American woman in my group was badly kicked & beaten, and had her hijab torn off."

'Significant violence'

On Saturday, Tánaiste Simon Harris said that Irish citizens detained in Egypt, including Mr Murphy, had been released and had their passports returned.

"I am pleased that following the work of our embassy staff, all Irish people who were detained yesterday in Rafah have been released and have had their passports returned," he said.

"I spoke directly to Deputy Murphy to confirm he and other Irish people have been released from detention, had their passports returned and were receiving consular assistance.

"The wellbeing and safety of all Irish citizens abroad is always of concern to me and to my department.

"I am aware some Irish citizens have not had their phones returned by the authorities and I have asked our embassy to pursue this."

In a social media post on Saturday, Mr Murphy confirmed all Irish citizens had been released but added 'that's not the case for everybody'.

"Some of the thousands of others were subject to significant violence by the police, I witnessed some of it myself, and some people are still detained," he said in a video.

"Our focus remains on calling for an end to the blockade of Gaza and the forced starvation of the people in Gaza."

'Deeply concerned'

In his statement, Mr Harris added that he had spoken to Ireland's ambassadors to Israel, Iran and Egypt over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"I am pleased to say our embassy staff are safe and well," he said.

"This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East. I am deeply concerned about the continuing exchange of air attacks between Israel and Iran.

"I reiterate my call for both sides to urgently de-escalate, to open channels for communication and allow a return to diplomacy.

"Continuing military action will not bring security for any of the people of the region.

"Our embassies are in close contact with members of the Irish community to offer assistance.

"We are also working closely with our European counterparts in relation to the situation that is unfolding.

"My department continues to advise against all travel to Iran and Israel for Irish citizens.

"Irish citizens in the region are advised to be vigilant and to follow the advice of local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place."