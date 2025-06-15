Pat Finucane's widow welcomes appointment of former Court of Appeals judge to chair inquiry into husband's murder

THE WIDOW of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane has welcomed the appointment of a former Court of Appeals judge to chair an inquiry into her husband’s death.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitary group the UDA in front of his wife and three children at his Belfast home in February 1989.

Despite evidence of state collusion in Mr Finucane's murder, the British Government failed to fulfil a 2004 recommendation by Judge Peter Cory to hold an inquiry into the case.

However, Last September, the Statement by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, announced plans to finally hold an inquiry.

On Friday, Mr Benn revealed that solicitor Sir Gary Hickinbottom, the current President of the Welsh Tribunals, would chair the inquiry.

'Long-overdue development'

In a statement through Finucane Toner Solicitors, Geraldine Finucane welcomed the news, having had to 'fight tirelessly' for the truth over the 36 years since her husband's murder.

"The appointment of Sir Gary Hickinbottom is a welcome and long-overdue development," she said.

"It has been more than nine months since the British Government confirmed that an inquiry would take place and over 36 years since Pat was murdered.

"Throughout those years, my family has had to fight tirelessly to uncover the truth.

"We can now look forward to engaging with the chair and his inquiry team so that this process can finally begin.

"It is our hope that the inquiry will be permitted to carry out its work with full independence and with all of the powers, resources and support necessary to answer the serious and longstanding questions surround Pat's murder."

The inquiry will be established under the Inquiries Act 2005, with full powers, including the power to compel the production of documents and to summon witnesses to give evidence on oath.

Mr Benn has also confirmed the appointment of Baroness Nuala O'Loan and Francesca Del Mese as Assessors to the inquiry.

"The murder of Mr Finucane was a barbarous and heinous crime and one which continues to highlight the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland," added the Secretary of State.

"I commend and support the tireless campaign of Mrs Finucane and her family in seeking answers to the brutal murder of their loved one and I am confident that this inquiry will provide answers to the family who have suffered so terribly.

"I am delighted that Sir Gary Hickinbottom has accepted this important role as Chair of the Patrick Finucane Inquiry and that Baroness O'Loan and Francesca Del Mese have accepted the important roles of assessors to the Inquiry.

"I am confident that, together, their valuable knowledge, experience and professionalism will be of great benefit to the work of the Inquiry."

'Important and substantive work'

Tánaiste Simon Harris also welcomed the news.

"This is the final outstanding inquiry from those that were recommended by Judge Cory in 2004, and it is positive that it can now move to beginning its important and substantive work," he said.

"Today's announcement highlights the importance that a way forward is found to comprehensively address all the outstanding cases of the Troubles, in a way that is human rights compliant and that has the needs of victims and families at its heart.

"I continue to engage closely with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland with this objective."