Global building engineering and consulting firm Introba opens first Ireland office

Introba's Dublin office will create 30 new jobs (Image: IDA Ireland)

INTROBA, a global building engineering and consulting firm, has announced the opening of its new office in Dublin, marking the company's first location in Ireland.

The company, which creates smart, secure, resilient and connected living systems, currently employees more than 1,000 people around the globe.

With support from IDA Ireland, the new Dublin office will create 30 new roles over the next five years, many of which will focus on sustainability and climate-focused engineering services.

"Introba's expansion into Dublin is a natural extension of our mission to engineer a better, more sustainable world," said David Glossop, Managing Director for the UK and Europe.

"We're proud to bring our expertise to Ireland and to support ambitious national goals around the built environment and emissions reduction."

Developing local talent

Introba's arrival in Ireland marks a key step in the firm's European growth strategy.

It also reaffirms its commitment to developing local talent and delivering engineering services that contribute to a more sustainable built environment.

The Dublin team will help Ireland's transition to a low-carbon economy, aligning with national climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

Initially, the team will provide sustainability advisory, mechanical and electrical engineering services to institutional, cultural, commercial and science and technology sectors.

Green innovation

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, said the firm shared the government's vision of a greener Ireland.

"Congratulations to Introba on the opening of their first Irish office," he said.

"The office will create 30 new sustainability and climate-focused engineering jobs in Dublin over the coming period, providing great opportunities for our talented engineering graduates.

"Introba's focus is very much in line with the Government's climate agenda, and we remain committed to supporting such initiatives.

"I wish to welcome the team and thank them for choosing Ireland for this investment."

His words were echoed by Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, who said: "We are pleased to welcome Introba to Ireland as they open their first office in Dublin and announce plans to create 30 new jobs.

"Their sustainability-driven approach aligns well with Ireland's climate objectives and IDA Ireland’s new strategy.

"Introba's presence in Ireland strengthens the green innovation ecosystem here and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

