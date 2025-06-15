Tributes paid after former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to Sean Neeson, the former leader of the Alliance Party, who has passed away at the age of 79.

Mr Neeson, a former school teacher, joined the party in 1977 and that same year was elected to Carrickfergus Borough Council, later serving as mayor between 1993 and 1994.

In 1998, he was elected as MLA for East Antrim and also as Alliance Party leader, replacing John Alderdice.

He remained leader until 2001 and was twice re-elected to the Assembly before announcing his decision to step down ahead of the 2011 election to spend more time with his family.

When he stepped down from Carrickfergus Borough Council in 2013, he was its longest-serving member with 36 years of service.

'Always seeking to build bridges'

Current Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described Mr Neeson's death as like losing 'part of our history'.

"My thoughts and prayers today are with Sean's family and friends," she said.

"But today, Alliance has also lost a part of our history.

"Sean showed leadership at a time when the party needed it, and we will always be grateful to him for that.

"Known for getting things done, Sean was a dedicated public servant who delivered for everyone in Carrickfergus as a Councillor and then the wider East Antrim area when he became an MLA, a role he was delighted to take on.

"In later years, Sean's passion for Alliance and Northern Ireland as a whole continued, and I was delighted he was well enough to join us at Conference just last year."

Deputy leader Eóin Tennyson, MLA for Upper Bann, added: "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Neeson.

"Sean steered Alliance through challenging times, always seeking to build bridges where division and sectarianism loomed.

"He served our party and the people of East Antrim with distinction.

"My thoughts and condolences are with Sean's family and loved ones."

'Quiet conviction'

The DUP's Sammy Wilson, who served as an MLA for East Antrim from 2003 until 2015, said he was saddened by the loss of his friend.

"Whilst we disagreed on most issues, nevertheless, we were always able to treat each other as friends," he said.

"Indeed, we worked together on a number of issues over the years and even after Sean dropped out of politics, we still had good old-fashioned political discussions when we met at civic events."

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood posted on Twitter/X: "Really sorry to hear that Sean Neeson has died.

"He had a quiet conviction and was well respected across Ireland and Britain for his empathy and genuine approach to getting things done."

Meanwhile, former SDLP leader Margaret Ritchie, now a member of the House of Lords, wrote: "I served in the Assembly with Sean and always found him to be courteous, respectful and above all a person of reconciliation."