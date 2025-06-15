Man arrested over online posts relating to disorder in North
News

Man arrested over online posts relating to disorder in North

Stock photo (Image: Ray_Shrewsberry / Pixabay)

A MAN has been arrested by police investigating online posts relating to the recent public disorder in Northern Ireland.

The 32-year-old man was arrested in the Larne area on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is currently in police custody.

During a search of a house in Larne, officers seized a number of items, including electronic devices and a small quantity of a Class B controlled drug.

Meanwhile, two men are due to appear in court tomorrow in relation to the recent disorder.

A 23-year-old charged with riot over the disturbances in Ballymena is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court having been charged with riotous behaviour in relation to disorder in Portadown on Friday night.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested following the disturbances has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Related

Ryanair introduces €500 fine for unruly passengers
News 1 day ago

Ryanair introduces €500 fine for unruly passengers

By: Mark Murphy

American companies and the backlash to ‘double Irish’
Business 1 day ago

American companies and the backlash to ‘double Irish’

By: Mark Murphy

Calls for free sunscreen amid rising skin cancer rates in Ireland and Britain
News 1 day ago

Calls for free sunscreen amid rising skin cancer rates in Ireland and Britain

By: Mark Murphy

Latest

New office launched in Northern Ireland to ‘harness potential’ of artificial intelligence
Business 2 days ago

New office launched in Northern Ireland to ‘harness potential’ of artificial intelligence

By: Fiona Audley

€5m makeover of Penneys in Dublin is 'vote of confidence in high street'
Business 2 days ago

€5m makeover of Penneys in Dublin is 'vote of confidence in high street'

By: Fiona Audley

In Ireland cattle is still king, but for how long?
News 2 days ago

In Ireland cattle is still king, but for how long?

By: Mark Murphy

Three Japanese chefs inducted into Bord Bia’s Irish Beef Club
Business 2 days ago

Three Japanese chefs inducted into Bord Bia’s Irish Beef Club

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast landmark will be lit yellow for annual Troubles reflection day
News 2 days ago

Belfast landmark will be lit yellow for annual Troubles reflection day

By: Fiona Audley

Mercedes-Benz announced as car partner for The Traitors Ireland
Business 2 days ago

Mercedes-Benz announced as car partner for The Traitors Ireland

By: Fiona Audley