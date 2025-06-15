Man arrested over online posts relating to disorder in North

A MAN has been arrested by police investigating online posts relating to the recent public disorder in Northern Ireland.

The 32-year-old man was arrested in the Larne area on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is currently in police custody.

During a search of a house in Larne, officers seized a number of items, including electronic devices and a small quantity of a Class B controlled drug.

Meanwhile, two men are due to appear in court tomorrow in relation to the recent disorder.

A 23-year-old charged with riot over the disturbances in Ballymena is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court having been charged with riotous behaviour in relation to disorder in Portadown on Friday night.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested following the disturbances has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.