Munster Rugby have confirmed that 12 players are leaving for the upcoming season
Sport

Munster Rugby have confirmed that 12 players are leaving for the upcoming season

Limerick , Ireland - 16 April 2022; Damian de Allende of Munster celebrates with teammates Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern and Craig Casey after scoring their side's second try during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg match between Munster and Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

MUNSTER HAVE confirmed twelve players are leaving the province ahead of season's close. 

These include total of three internationals, one World Cup winner. The others includes one senior player and one academy player are retiring on medical grounds.

Munster released a statement via their website and said: “It was announced earlier this year that Chris Cloete, Damian de Allende, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Jason Jenkins, Declan Moore, Kevin O’Byrne and John Ryan will move on."

“In addition to the eight players above, the province can confirm that Seán French, Alex McHenry, Rowan Osborne and Academy player Jonathan Wren have all completed their time at Munster.

“Both Seán French and Alex McHenry will leave for England to pursue playing chances. Rowan Osborne has decided to retire from professional rugby owing to a concussion he had earlier in the season.”

Academy product Jonathan Wren will also hang up his boots due to a medical condtion. .

“Unfortunately for Academy back three player Jonathan Wren, the Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner is also retiring from the game on medical grounds despite battling back from a number of setbacks,” said Munster

DEPARTING PLAYERS: Chris Cloete (Bath), Damian de Allende (TBC), Jake Flannery (Ulster), Seán French (English club – TBC), Matt Gallagher (Bath), Alex McHenry (English club – TBC), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Declan Moore (Ulster), Kevin O’Byrne (Ealing Trailfinders), Rowan Osborne (retiring), John Ryan (Wasps), Jonathan Wren (retiring)

See More: Munster, Rugby

Related

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out
Sport 1 week ago

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster have appointed their former player Denis Leamy as a Defence Coach
Sport 1 week ago

Munster have appointed their former player Denis Leamy as a Defence Coach

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The first ever final eight line-up in the United Rugby Championship has been announced
Sport 2 weeks ago

The first ever final eight line-up in the United Rugby Championship has been announced

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

'Talking through his hat': McDonald refutes Brandon Lewis' claim that Protocol legislation will be lawful
News 19 hours ago

'Talking through his hat': McDonald refutes Brandon Lewis' claim that Protocol legislation will be lawful

By: Gerard Donaghy

Jayson Molumby reveals Ireland squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny after Nations League win
Sport 21 hours ago

Jayson Molumby reveals Ireland squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny after Nations League win

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men charged after being arrested by police investigating Simon Coveney bomb hoax
News 23 hours ago

Two men charged after being arrested by police investigating Simon Coveney bomb hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy

Report:Ireland finally end the Nations League hoodoo with 3-0 win over Scotland at the Aviva thanks to Michael Obafemi screamer
Sport 1 day ago

Report:Ireland finally end the Nations League hoodoo with 3-0 win over Scotland at the Aviva thanks to Michael Obafemi screamer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Former Ireland boss Martin O' Neill has said that 'questions need to be asked' about Ireland's progress under Stephen Kenny
Sport 1 day ago

Former Ireland boss Martin O' Neill has said that 'questions need to be asked' about Ireland's progress under Stephen Kenny

By: Conor O'Donoghue