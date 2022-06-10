Munster Rugby have confirmed that 12 players are leaving for the upcoming season

MUNSTER HAVE confirmed twelve players are leaving the province ahead of season's close.

These include total of three internationals, one World Cup winner. The others includes one senior player and one academy player are retiring on medical grounds.

Munster released a statement via their website and said: “It was announced earlier this year that Chris Cloete, Damian de Allende, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Jason Jenkins, Declan Moore, Kevin O’Byrne and John Ryan will move on."

“In addition to the eight players above, the province can confirm that Seán French, Alex McHenry, Rowan Osborne and Academy player Jonathan Wren have all completed their time at Munster.

Munster Rugby can confirm that Seán French, Alex McHenry, Rowan Osborne & Jonathan Wren have all completed their time at the province.



A big thanks to Seán, Alex, Rowan & Jonathan for everything & all the best for the future!



See full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 10, 2022

“Both Seán French and Alex McHenry will leave for England to pursue playing chances. Rowan Osborne has decided to retire from professional rugby owing to a concussion he had earlier in the season.”

Academy product Jonathan Wren will also hang up his boots due to a medical condtion. .

“Unfortunately for Academy back three player Jonathan Wren, the Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner is also retiring from the game on medical grounds despite battling back from a number of setbacks,” said Munster

DEPARTING PLAYERS: Chris Cloete (Bath), Damian de Allende (TBC), Jake Flannery (Ulster), Seán French (English club – TBC), Matt Gallagher (Bath), Alex McHenry (English club – TBC), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Declan Moore (Ulster), Kevin O’Byrne (Ealing Trailfinders), Rowan Osborne (retiring), John Ryan (Wasps), Jonathan Wren (retiring)